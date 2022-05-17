ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kershaw, SC

AJ Baseball Playing for a Lower State Championship

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Andrew Jackson baseball team is on an incredible run with a record of 30-1 and on Wednesday the Volunteers will host Phillip...

The Andrew Jackson baseball team currently has a 31-1 record on the season and for the second year in a row won the class 2A Lower State Championship. The one that has eluded the Volunteers is a State Championship last year they fell to Legion Collegiate two games to one. This year AJ has had redemption on their mind all season long and on Saturday they will get another chance to capture that elusive title as once again they will play for the class 2A State Title when they face Gray Collegiate Academy that has a 28-2 record. The class 2A State Championship is a best of three series that gets underway with game one in Kershaw on Saturday, and you can listen to all the action with Nathan Martin and Big Boy Ryan Anderson. Our coverage will begin with a special pregame show at 6:30pm on Kool 102.7, on our free mobile app by going to your app store and searching for Kool 102.7 or simply tell your Alexa device to play Kool 1027. Game two will take place at Midland Sports Complex in West Columbia with a first pitch time of 8pm. If there has to be a deciding game three it will be a neutral site that has yet to be determined.
