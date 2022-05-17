Ricky Phan’s Fresh Take

INDIANAPOLIS IS IN a complicated relationship with its pizza. As a constant supply of new pie shops open, we hold on to our lifelong allegiances to Pasquale’s, Arni’s Restaurant, or the House of Pizza King, preferences that divide us, right down to the Little League team we played on. If you came of drinking age anywhere near Broad Ripple, Union Jack Pub will forever hold a place in your beer-soaked, carb-craving heart. Meanwhile, some people get nostalgic when they catch a whiff of Papa John’s sweet, tomato paste perfume. For me, a Greek’s Pizzeria smells just like college, and on the occasion that I tear into a warm, salty Noble Roman’s breadstick … just like that, I’m back in high school during the John Hughes Sixteen Candles era. After every Ben Davis home game, we swarmed the West 10th Street location with our mall bangs and mullets, craving deep-dish Sicilian. We were hardwired that way. We still are.

