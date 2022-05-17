ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to order 8 more free at-home COVID tests

By CBS Chicago
 5 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS)-- As COVID cases increase again across the country, the government is offering you another round of free tests.

Families can now order another eight test kits.

To get your free tests, go to the USPS website.

Every home in the United States is eligible.

