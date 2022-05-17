Two Memphis Children Hospitalized Due To National Formula Shortage: Report

Photo: Getty Images

Two children are being treated at a Memphis children's hospital after their parents nor medical staff could locate baby formula at the store amid a nationwide shortage.

According to Action 5 News , the two Mid-South children are listed in stable condition at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis , but they both have special medical needs and their typical formula is out of stock.

"This is a crisis for us in healthcare," Dr. Mark Corkins , a pediatric gastroenterologist at Le Bonheur, told the news outlet.



Corkins is currently treating both the children who are pre-school-aged and a toddler living with intestinal conditions. Their parents were forced to switch formulas because of the shortage and their bodies could not handle the new formula.

"This is not every child, not normal children, but literally the formula recall has led these children requiring hospitalization. The children are being treated with IV fluids and nutrition support until their typical formula becomes available.

"This recall started in February. Even if you had several weeks of stock, we're now out of special formulas ," Corkins said. "So literally we have is what we have. We have some things that we're trying to find. We're trying some alternatives but the standard ones, the ones you would think of, there is none to be had."

Abbott Nutrition –– the nation's largest manufacturer of baby formula –– reached a deal with the FDA to begin production after shutting down over contamination allegations. The company estimates it could be another two months before parents start to see product on shelves .

Corkins advised that parents should not use homemade formula or dilute formula. For additional guidance, consult your child's medical provider.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.