Saudi king chairs cabinet as ministers call for balanced energy shift

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0K5r_0fgwcmGo00

May 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's king chaired a virtual cabinet meeting on Tuesday for the first time since being discharged from hospital this week, during which the government of one of the world's biggest oil producers called for a balanced global energy transition.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz, 86, was briefly shown on state television looking at a big screen, the first such cabinet meeting since the monarch was discharged on Sunday.

The cabinet said it was important to conduct the world's energy transition in a balanced way to keep markets and the global economy stable, the state news agency SPA reported.

The king was discharged from King Faisal Specialist Hospital after taking time to rest on doctors' advice following a colonoscopy last week, state media had previously reported.

(This story refiles to correct the day in the first paragraph to Tuesday)

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

