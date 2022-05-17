ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephanie Wu Named Editor-in-Chief of Eater

By Eater Staff
Eater
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmanda Kludt, group publisher of Eater, Popsugar, Punch, and Thrillist and Eater’s founding editor-in-chief, today announced that Stephanie Wu will be Eater’s new editor-in-chief. Wu will oversee the editorial organization and be a key partner to Kludt on building upon the publication’s editorial excellence and supporting the business and growth of...

