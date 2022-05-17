ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
33. Airtable

By CNBC.com staff, @CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounders: Howie Liu (CEO), Andrew Ofstad, Emmett Nicholas. Previous appearances on Disruptor 50 List: 2 (No. 46 in 2021) The "citizen developer" trend – the idea that building software has to move beyond specialist engineering and IT roles to many desks and functions across an organization – has led VCs to...

CNBC

CNBC REVEALS TENTH ANNUAL CNBC DISRUPTOR 50

CNBC Spotlights 50 Fast-Growing, Innovative Private Startups. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 17, 2022− CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the tenth annual CNBC Disruptor 50, a ranked list of fast-growing, innovative private startups harnessing breakthrough technology to develop novel business models and inspire change in public incumbents. The companies included on this year's list take aim at a wide range of solutions to big societal problems – from untangling supply chains to controlling carbon emissions to democratizing access to financial services and improving health outcomes for vulnerable populations.
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
The Verge

Glitch acquired by cloud service provider Fastly

Fastly, a major provider of cloud services, announced today that it’s acquiring Glitch, the quirky and capable web coding platform. Glitch will continue to operate within Fastly, with Fastly planning to grow the team and enable Glitch apps to tap into its edge computing services. Glitch CEO Anil Dash...
Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
CNBC

This 35-year-old turned her eBay side hustle into a $141 million company: 'Here's the business plan I used'

In 2014, I walked away from my $35,000-per-year job in insurance sales to grow my e-commerce side hustle with my husband Chris. We had been experimenting with selling clothes and accessories on online marketplaces, including eBay and Facebook. Our online community of friends and customers quickly grew from a few hundred members to over 10,000 in a very short period. I realized that I could combine my passion for affordable clothing and relationship-building to help women to feel confident in their fashion choices.
Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Shuffle Board: New JCP, Dollar Tree CMOs, Kontoor Names ESG Head, IPR Center Selects Director

Click here to read the full article. JCPenney appointed John Aylward as chief marketing officer and Kontoor Brands appointed Mame Annan-Brown to serve as ESG global head. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDenim Brands and Suppliers Team Up for Sustainable AlternativesSpecial Collections Give Kontoor Q1 Marketing EdgeShuffle Board: Target, Kontoor Name EVPs, Torrid's C-Suite Moves, New CMOs at Dickies, PF FlyersBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Kohl's says two top executives are leaving, as company seeks buyer

Kohl's said Wednesday that it is losing two of its top executives, as the retailer searches for a potential buyer amid pressure from activists to sell the business. Doug Howe, Kohl's chief merchandising officer, is departing immediately, the retailer said in a securities filing. Greg Revelle, chief marketing officer, is expected to depart June 1.
Who Was the Best Paid CEO of Them all for 2021?

With wages rising sharply for average Joes in this country, it’s no surprise that pay is climbing for top executives too. Across the economy, average hourly earnings climbed 5.5% in the 12 months through April. And total compensation climbed at least 12% last year for most chief executives in...
Optibus taps $100M at a $1.3B valuation for its AI-based mass transit operations platform

The Series D funding values Optibus at $1.3 billion, which the Israeli startup says makes it the first “unicorn” in the public transportation tech space. Insight Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Verizon Ventures, Pitango First & Pitango Growth, Tencent and SOMV Momentum are among the investors in this round, which brings the total raised by the startup to $260 million and is coming about 14 months after Optibus raised $107 million in a Series C at a $400 million to $500 million valuation.
LA Tech ‘Moves’: MedMen and CUJO AI Welcome New CEOs

Moves, our roundup of job changes in L.A. tech, is presented by Interchange.LA, dot.LA's recruiting and career platform connecting Southern California's most exciting companies with top tech talent. Create a free Interchange.LA profile here—and if you're looking for ways to supercharge your recruiting efforts, find out more about Interchange.LA's white-glove recruiting service by emailing Sharmineh O’Farrill Lewis (sharmineh@dot.la). Please send job changes and personnel moves to moves@dot.la.
Square Adds Afterpay BNPL In-Store POS Integration

Square has been making use of its recent acquisition of Afterpay by adding more buy now, pay later (BNPL) integrations for in-person shopping, according to a Tuesday (May 17) company press release. Shoppers looking to use Afterpay in-person can use a mobile wallet, which contains their virtual Afterpay card, at...
