Early morning fire damages home; displaces five Spokane Valley residents

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Reports from the scene of a house fire in Spokane Valley said four adults and one child will not be able to stay in their home after a fire caused significant damage to the structure. Spokane Valley...

