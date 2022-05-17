ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque Experimental Aircraft Association Guest Speaker

By Tom Drake
 5 days ago

The Dubuque Experimental Aircraft Association has invited Doug Rosenthal as a guest speaker. This event will take place at Airport Hangar 80, 11052 Airport Road, Dubuque, IA. All Tri-State...

Did You Catch Dubuque on John McGivern’s Travel Show?

If you're a fan of travel shows, you absolutely should make a note to watch John McGivern's Main Streets. McGivern is a Milwaukee based actor/personality, who recently launched his own program dedicated to exploring the various quaint towns in the Midwest. He's probably best known for his role as Bruce McIntosh in the Disney movie The Princess Diaries, but he has also done commercials for the likes of Kohl's and Sears.
DUBUQUE, IA
Water Leak Survey Planned for Dubuque Iowa Now Thru June 3rd

Dubuque residents will see their neighborhood fire hydrants receiving a “check-up” over the next few weeks as a leak detection survey of Dubuque’s water distribution system is conducted. The City of Dubuque has contracted with Westrum Leak Detection Inc. of Stratford, Iowa, to perform the survey, which...
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame to Induct Eight Members

The Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame is set to induct eight new members this summer. Among the inductees the Hall of Fame will add, six are former players. The other two are an umpire and a contributor. The eight will be honored during the 36th annual induction ceremonies set to take place on Friday, July 8th, 2022.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
Dubuque’s Riverview Park Provides Spectacular Views & Affordable Camping

The Mississippi Valley is as reposeful as a dreamland, nothing worldly about it...nothing to hang a fret or a worry upon." Life along the Mississippi River remains as Twain described it 139 years ago. While the river and the towns lining its bank may be tamer today than in Twain's time, there remains a calming allure to resting on the riverbank and watching it flow.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q Casino to Host Closing Ceremony for The Mid-America H.O.G Rally

The organizing committee of The Mid-America H.O.G Rally presents Hollywood Dubuque and rally host Hotel Julien Dubuque announced on this week that Q Casino will be the host location for the rally's Closing Ceremony along with the evenings' two complimentary concerts. Q Casino also serves as the Exclusive Sponsor of the Closing Ceremony. The event will take place on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q Casino President Talks the Future of the DRA, New Grant Program

With greyhound racing drawing to a close in a matter of days, Q Casino President/CEO Alex Dixon knows there's bound to be some confusion about the state of the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA). Rest assured, the DRA isn't going anywhere. Founded in 1985, it has been instrumental to the continued...
DUBUQUE, IA
Cars and Coffee Returns to Dubuque

Cars & Coffee is coming back to the Hobby Lobby parking lot in Dubuque, Sunday May 15th from 9am to noon. Midwest Paint and Sound LLC invites you to come see the car show, and bring your own car to show off. This free to attend event helps raise money for the local Veterans Freedom Center with free will donations accepted. For those that come hungry; coffee, donuts, soda, and water will be available for sale. Cars & Coffee is a continual event held the 3rd Sunday of every month, weather permitting. Follow their Facebook page for details, and possible weather cancellations. This free family friendly event is open to all makes, models, cars, trucks, motorcycles, racecars, or street rods.
DUBUQUE, IA
3 Women Injured by Knife at Large Disturbance in Downtown Dubuque Sunday

On Sunday morning, a large disturbance in Downtown Dubuque has left 3 people with knife wounds. According to the Telegraph Herald, Police Lieutenant Ted McClimon says 25-year-old Carteasia L. Carpenter, and 30-year-old Catrice S. Carpenter, both of 504 W. 17th St., and 19-year-old Jashonna J. Vaughn, of 2639 University Ave., all were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where they were treated for their lacerations and released.
DUBUQUE, IA
