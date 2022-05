Road Dogg trusts the process. WWE has a penchant for tinkering with the names of its performers, often changing them once signed or making alterations over time. AJ Styles jumps out as one of the few who managed to keep his when he joined the company in January 2016. Others such as Riddle, Humberto, Angel, Shotzi, and Theory, among many more have had their first names lopped off. Meanwhile, talents such as Gunther, Alba Fyre, Butch, Katana Chance, Ludwig Kaiser, and others have been renamed altogether.

