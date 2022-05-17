ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Raiders Among the Top-5 in this Important NFL Stat

By Jairo Alvarado
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M3N1B_0fgwWk4a00

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the top-five in this important NFL stat.

The Las Vegas Raiders have been heavily involved in free agency spending this offseason.

One of the reasons why the Raiders have been so actively involved, has been the new management that was hired to lead the Silver and Black back to its winning ways.

General Manager Dave Ziegler and Coach Josh McDaniels have made a statement since the first day they took control of the team, completely remodeling and upgrading the roster to its best potential to reach the Super Bowl.

Along the way they have had to make some difficult decisions of cutting, trading and signing players before and after the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to Over the Cap , the Raiders have spent $238,690,000, the third-most by any NFL team this offseason, while a nearly $50-million CAP hit on the team will come from their top-six free agency signings.

Those contracts that include the signing of wide receiver Davante Adams to a five-year, $140-million contract moments after being traded to Las Vegas from the Green Bay Packers.

Arguably one of the best wide receivers in the NFL over the past few seasons will reunite with his college teammates Derek Carr.

Speaking of Carr, his new three-year, $121-million contract gets tacked into this year’s free agency spending, along with Maxx Crosby’s four-year, $94-million deal.

With the Raiders trading pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis Colts, the team saved a $13-million CAP hit for the 2022 season, but went off to sign former Patriot and Cardinal Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51-million contract, which will only result in a $7.8-million CAP hit for the 2022 season.

The Raiders have managed to reconstruct contracts along the way to make way for other players.

As of Monday , the team has nearly $5.5 million to spend on free agency.

With the potential of the Raiders continuing to shop around until they put in place their 53-man roster, the team will clear up nearly $20 million in cap space on June 1 , from cuts of defensive end Carl Nassib and linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski.

If the Raiders plan on signing another big name or two this off-season, expect them to make a move after June 1 and if they do, they can potentially move in to the second spot for most money spent this offseason, while the Jacksonville Jaguars hold the top spot with $327,895,000 in free agency spending.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Veteran Kicker

The Green Bay Packers have released kicker J.J. Molson. General manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction on Friday, per Packers.com. Molson spent the last few weeks of the 2020 season and the entirety of the 2021 season on the Packers' practice squad. Before joining the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020, he notched an solid four-year collegiate career with the UCLA Bruins (2016-19).
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Longtime College Coach Dead At 59

On Friday afternoon, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a longtime assistant coach passed away. Calvin Magee, the offensive coordinator at Jacksonville State, died this week, according to a statement from the team. He was just 59 years old. Jacksonville State head coach Rich Rodriguez issued a...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

Last Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders traded wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a conditional seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick. Exactly one week later, they added a new wideout to their receiving corps. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that Las Vegas has signed wide receiver Jordan...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
City
Paradise, NV
Yardbarker

Steelers' Mike Tomlin has nice gesture for Ravens' Sam Koch

During their respective tenures, Tomlin’s Steelers won 18 head-to-head matchups in the regular season while Koch’s Ravens won 15. The two teams also won one Super Bowl each over that span and met a total of three times in the playoffs, with Pittsburgh winning two of those games.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Super Bowl#American Football#Sports#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Green Bay Packers#Indianapolis Colts
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Panthers still interested in 2 veteran QBs

The Carolina Panthers still have their eyes on at least two veteran quarterbacks as they consider upgrading at the position, according to a report. The Panthers still maintain some interest in quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press. However, the only way a trade is possible would be for either the Cleveland Browns or San Francisco 49ers to pick up a significant portion of each quarterback’s salary, which is not likely to happen.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Eagles legend Foles may have found a new home

It makes too much sense to not happen. A Nick Foles-Frank Reich reunion appears close, according to Colts beat writer Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “Colts are working to add veteran QB Nick Foles, sources said,” Keefer tweeted. “Nothing done yet, but there’s a chance it comes by next week.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
US News and World Report

Exclusive-American Football-Former NFL Quarterback Vick Coming Out of Retirement

(Reuters) - Michael Vick, the once-dynamic NFL quarterback whose involvement in a dogfighting ring halted a breathtaking career in its prime, has agreed to come out of retirement to join startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Friday. Vick, a former first overall draft pick who last...
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy