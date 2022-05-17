ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Amundi Evian Championship announces $2 million purse increase

By Keely Levins
Golf Digest
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the U.S. Women’s Open announced its massive purse increase in 2022 from $5.5 million to $10 million, the natural question to follow was, Which other majors are going to follow suit? The Amundi Evian Championship...

www.golfdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: A strategy that delivered for Tiger Woods then might be holding him back now

TULSA — The game has changed, but Tiger Woods’ strategy has not. His body and his personality have, but his strategy has not. Woods would’ve 2-ironed his way around Southern Hills on Thursday at the PGA Championship with two perfect legs, and he 2-ironed his way around Southern Hills on Thursday with two surgically rebuilt ones. It’s no mystery why: Woods won 15 major championships playing highly conservative golf. One of those came here, 15 years ago, and Woods figured he’d pick apart this Oklahoma gem in similar fashion this time. Plot his way around. Play to his spots.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#Lpga Tour#Evian#The U S Women S Open#The Lpga Tour#Lpga#Danone#Rolex
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: Tiger Woods calls out Scott Van Pelt for fashion faux pas

It’s been a big week for Tiger Woods. The golf legend gritted and grinded (and add another -ed verb) to make the PGA cut on Friday with a one-under 69 at Southern Hills. On a week that made Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler look like mere mortals, Woods made shot after shot on the second-round back-nine to survive and advance into the weekend.
GOLF
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: Only Oklahoma native at Southern Hills overcomes wind, bad luck to get to weekend

TULSA — It wasn't very long ago—2016, in fact—that Talor Gooch was on the brink of collapse at the second stage of the Web.com Qualifying School, pondering a future career at Best Buy. The Midwest City, Okla., native had no profile to speak of, and at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas, it took every ounce of resilience he had to recover from a poor start and fight his way to status. Success wasn't immediate, but Gooch, now 30, has gradually risen up the ranks of the game, and the view now looks very different than it did back then—35th in the world rankings, a PGA Tour win at last fall's RSM Classic, and a top-five at the Players Championship. Trace the path of that trajectory, and the next big expectation is contending at majors. Where better than Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, where he's so close to home he could drive, has gallery support as an Oklahoma State alum and where he's the only born-and-bred Oklahoman in the field?
TULSA, OK
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: Justin Thomas grabs lead with second straight 67; Scheffler in danger of missing the cut

Good news, golf fans! The 2022 PGA Championship continues on Friday, even if many have already declared Rory McIlroy the winner. The four-time major champ certainly was sharp on Thursday with that opening round 65, and Southern Hills has a reputation for golfers converting leads into wins. But there is a LOT of golf left, and we can't wait to get to it.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: Tyrrell Hatton already trashed Augusta National. Now he's upset with the setup at Southern Hills

TULSA — Tyrrell Hatton has never been one to hold back how he feels about, well, how he feels. If you didn’t know that already from the endless number of on-course outbursts he’s displayed over the years following good, bad and indifferent shots, it was crystalized after the final round of last month’s Masters when the 30-year-old Englishman offered an uncensored opinion about how “unfair at times” the layout at Augusta National can be.
TULSA, OK
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: The sneaky Southern Hills stat Rory McIlroy will want to hear

TULSA — Here we are on Thursday afternoon of PGA Championship week, and there's more intrigue than we had any right to expect thanks to Rory McIlroy. He's at the top of the leaderboard, a shot clear of his nearest rivals, and while we're used to seeing his late charges that come up agonizingly short of late at majors—the latest coming a month ago at Augusta National—we're not quite used to seeing him seize the lead this early.
GOLF
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: The weird reality and unknown future for Rickie Fowler

TULSA — There is an inherent finality to Fridays. Half the field knows it will be dismissed, sent packing with whatever dreams they held about what this week could have been. There is, however, usually a paradox to that finality, as it is ephemeral: The next week brings a new event with new challenges and new aspirations that require whatever happened before to be compartmentalized if not outright forgotten.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Nelly Korda posts swing video, hinting possible return after blood clot surgery

Nelly Korda’s season appears to be getting back on track. On Thursday, for the first time in 10 weeks, the 23 year old former World No. 1 posted a swing video on Instagram. The video’s significance comes from the fact that it’s her first public swings since her season was derailed in March, when she was diagnosed with a blood clot. The next update came in April, when she announced she’d had surgery to have the blood clot removed.
CELEBRITIES
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: Will Zalatoris is leading because of a shocking rise in this one statistic

TULSA — The Will Zalatoris playbook already is rather familiar despite his brief tenure on the PGA Tour: attack with ball-striking and hope to rattle in a few putts. It’s worked pretty well—though not well enough to win a tournament. And he’s been close, particularly in majors, where he has finished in the top-10 in four of his first seven appearances, including second place in his Masters debut last year.
TULSA, OK
Golf Digest

PGA Championship 2022: ESPN's Sage Steele, Aaron Wise each hit with errant tee shots at Southern Hills on consecutive days

ESPN anchor Sage Steele was struck in the face with an errant tee shot from Jon Rahm on Thursday at Southern Hills, according to a report from Geoff Shackelford. The incident occurred at the par-4 third hole, where Rahm badly hooked his tee shot and immediately screamed "Fore left!" Steele, who is in Tulsa this week covering the PGA Championship for ESPN's "Sportscenter", was standing underneath a tree in the left rough when Rahm's ball hit her in the face. An eyewitness told Shackelford they saw Steele "on the ground, holding her nose, mouth, or chin area" and her hands were "covered in blood."
TULSA, OK
Golf Digest

PGA Championships 2022: The only thing standing in front of former teammates Will Zalatoris and Cam Young is each other

TULSA — They took separate routes to get here at the PGA Championship. Cameron Young fought the wind and somehow won, turning in one of the rounds of the tournament. Will Zalatoris … well, Zalatoris struggled Saturday, walking off the 18th like he needed a hot shower and a hug. But Young and Zalatoris will start Sunday in the same positions at the same time, and though they share the same destination where they want to go allows only for a party of one.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy