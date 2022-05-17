Netflix exploring livestreaming for specials, unscripted shows
By Marley Kayden
wiproud.com
5 days ago
(NewsNation) — A massive shift is underway at Netflix, as it appears to be on track to become the latest streaming platform to offer live programming. The streaming giant confirmed to NewsNation that the capability...
Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Ben Affleck is a committed and engaged man, and he is putting rumors about his dating history officially to rest. Shortly after his long awaited second engagement to Jennifer Lopez, proposing with a massive green diamond ring, talk about his dating history and time spent on dating apps began circulating.
Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
It seems Coi Leray is getting fed up with the drama. She and her father, Benzino, have not seen eye to eye for quite some time, and despite numerous attempts to mend their relationship, they keep ending up back at square one. Yesterday, 50 Cent, whose been feuding with Benzino...
She’s definitely embracing the Hawaii lifestyle, and now “NCIS: Hawai’i” star Vanessa Lachey is showing off her everyday surrounding to her Instagram followers. “Hawai’i = Home,” Vanessa Lachey declares in her latest social media post. The “NCIS: Hawai’i” star also shares a snapshot of her sitting in a breathtaking area in Hawaii.
Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
Benzino is once again airing out some family business. After previously calling 50 Cent the “first hip-hop rat,” and getting into various other conflicts with his daughter Coi Leray, the rapper has now name-dropped both of them in a Twitter tirade. On Sunday, Fif took to Instagram to...
CANNES, May 22 (Reuters) - "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae flexes his filmmaking muscles with "Hunt", a spy thriller he wrote, directed, produced and also acts in. Lee's directorial and screenwriting debut received its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, where it is screening out of competition. The fast-paced,...
