UFC adds Azamat Murzakanov vs. Devin Clark to Aug. 13 event

By Farah Hannoun, Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Devin Clark will look to bounce another rising contender from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Clark (13-6 MMA, 7-6 UFC) is set to take on Azamat Murzakanov (11-0 MMA, 1-0 UFC) in a light heavyweight bout Aug. 13 at UFC Fight Night, which doesn’t yet have a publicly known venue or location.

Two people with knowledge of the booking confirmed the matchup to MMA Junkie on Tuesday but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. Hosheh MMA was first to report the news.

Winner of three of his past five, Clark was able to snap a two-fight losing skid when he finished William Knight in a heavyweight bout last month at UFC on ESPN 34.

Unbeaten Murzakanov punched his ticket to the UFC with a finish on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2021. He followed that up with an impressive flying-knee knockout of Tafon Nchukwi in his promotional debut in March at UFC Fight Night 203.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

