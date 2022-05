Murfreesboro Mayor Shane McFarland and JW Roth, Chairman of Notes Live, INC, an aggressive new player in live music space, unveiled plans to open a 4,500-seat state-of-the-art open-air amphitheater in the Murfreesboro Gateway called The Sunset Music Colosseum on the River. The multi-million-dollar Sunset Amphitheater will host large touring acts on a live music entertainment campus featuring amenities including 32 firepit suites alongside stadium-style seating and casual lawn seating. Livestreaming from the amphitheater and the neighboring indoor venue, the Boot Barn Hall, are anticipated. The facilities will be located on the 18.2-acre City parcel located on the southeast corner of Medical Center Parkway and Gateway Boulevard.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO