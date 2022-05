OKLAHOMA CITY – With the centennial of Route 66 fast approaching, communities and businesses may soon apply for state funding to preserve and further develop Route 66. House Bill 4457, authored by Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa, and co-authored by Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa, and Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, creates the Oklahoma Route 66 Commission, which will consider and approve projects to maximize the long-term economic potential of Route 66 in Oklahoma. Oklahoma is home to the longest drivable stretch of the "Mother Road" with more than 400 miles.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO