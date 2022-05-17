ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Listen: Dispatcher stays on 3-hour 911 call until man found in Denver

By Carisa Scott, Nexstar Media Wire, Evan Kruegel
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mI4yq_0fgwNoHb00

DENVER ( KDVR ) – In a city as large as Denver, 911 dispatchers deal with thousands of calls every day. But any dispatcher will tell you there are certain calls that stick with them.

For Asisha Milton, that call came in April of 2021, and it came from nearly 800 miles away.

“I am in Tucson, Arizona, and my husband left this morning for Denver,” said the woman on the other end. “He’s in Denver right now, but he’s had a stroke. He’s in the car, but he doesn’t know where he is, and I don’t know what to do.”

‘Always an honor’: Firefighters, EMTs deliver baby girl on side of the road

Milton was able to reach the woman’s husband, named Cliff, on his cellphone but was unable to find out where he was.

“He couldn’t tell me any information,” Milton said. “He couldn’t do the simple things that I ask him to do. I asked him to hang up and call 911 so we could get a better location, and he couldn’t do it.”

Milton’s supervisor, Tyler Rebbe, contacted Denver police to request a phone ping, which was quickly activated. But since Cliff wasn’t the one making the 911 call, the accuracy was hit or miss.

“We knew he was in Denver,” Rebbe said. “The unfortunate thing was that the radius for that ping was about a mile wide. In that scenario in the middle of Denver, that’s a lot of places, a lot of streets to check. It was definitely a needle in a haystack situation.”

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

Denver Police Sgt. Tony Lopez Jr. assembled a team of officers and began a grid search, going block by block in the middle of the night in surrounding neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, Milton tried relentlessly to get Cliff to hang up and call them instead, or to click on text messages that would reveal his location.

Milton also asked him to honk his horn or sound his car alarm, but, she said, Cliff was unable to perform any of those tasks.

Roughly three hours into the call, police officers found him and called an ambulance to take him to the hospital.

Video: Why location is so important to 911 dispatchers

“I was ecstatic. I was so happy that we found him. I wanted to cry. I did not, but I wanted to,” Milton said. “When I got off the phone my coworkers clapped and gave me a standing ovation, so that was nice.”

Milton has no idea what Cliff looks like and told us that’s the hard part of the job: They rarely meet or even know what happens to callers.

In this case, if she ever gets the chance to meet Cliff, “I’d just want to give them a hug,” Milton said.

What are the signs of a stroke?

Call 911 if you suspect someone is having a transient ischemic attack (TIA) or stroke. The acronym FAST is an easy way to remember some of the common warning signs of a stroke.

  • F ace drooping
  • A rm weakness
  • S peech problems
  • T ime to call an ambulance

When should you call 911?

You should call 911 for the following reasons:

  • Stop a crime
  • Report a fire
  • Save a life

If you need to call 911, expect the call taker to ask specific questions regarding your emergency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
lakenormanpublications.com

One man charged in Denver Tractor Supply theft

MOORESVILLE – One man who stole a generator from the Tractor Supply on Gilman Road near Denver was arrested May 17 after committing the same crime in Mooresville. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Mooresville Police Department responded to a call about the theft of a generator and other items from a local Tractor Supply. Officers responding to the incident were involved in a chase with the suspect vehicle and ultimately made the arrest after the vehicle crashed and the occupants fled on foot.
DENVER, NC
WCNC

Baby girl falls into fire pit, suffers 2nd-degree burns

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An 8-month-old baby girl is recovering at a Winston-Salem hospital after falling into a fire pit and suffering 2nd-degree burns. Baby Thea's family said it was a terrifying accident. “When they told me, I dropped down to my knees and I [was] just in a...
WBTV

Community reeling after CATS bus shooting earlier this week

CMPD was called to Ranson Middle School on Thursday after a student brought a gun to school. A gun was found on campus at Ransom Middle School on Thursday. Hickory was rated as the 31st-best place to live in the United States, and the third-best in North Carolina. Cheerwine Festival...
HICKORY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Dog seen on side of North Carolina road rescued

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After weeks of wandering, the stray black dog who made a home on the corner of Cloniger Drive and Liberty Drive in Thomasville was finally rescued. “He’s just a sweet dog. He loves everybody,” said Stacy Draper with Ruff Love Rescue. Ruff Love Rescue volunteers saw pictures of the elusive black […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#911#Dispatcher#Kdvr
Fox 46 Charlotte

Greensboro native describes controversial traffic stop with lacrosse team in Georgia

(WGHP) — Delaware State University student-athlete Hannah McMasters said the day her teammates were pulled over on their bus coming from a lacrosse game in Florida is one she will never forget. McMasters is a former student-athlete of Northern Guilford High School and graduated before heading to Delaware State University. McMasters wasn’t on the bus […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
FOX8 News

Arrest made in 2021 Winston-Salem homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide in October of 2021. At 9:14 a.m. on October 1, officers responded to the area of Chevy Chase Street and Jones Meadow Drive after getting a report of a deceased woman in the woods. Officers searched the area and found […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Troopers: Cleveland Co. wreck kills 16-year-old

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old is dead following a collision in Cleveland County Wednesday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol told WBTV the wreck happened at NC 150 and Maple Springs Church Road around 6:40 p.m. Troopers say a white Honda was headed west on 150 and made a left...
SHELBY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Business owner says more than $100K in checks stolen, then forged and deposited

CHARLOTTE — A local business owner told Channel 9 she had checks worth thousands of dollars stolen, and then forged and deposited. She said it happened to her shortly after she mailed those 40 checks at a post office in Steele Creek. She said she went inside the post office at 2 p.m. Wednesday, and by 9 a.m. the following day, she said someone had manipulated the checks and tried to cash them.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy