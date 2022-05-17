Antonio Cotman Jr. Names Top 5. Sets Official BC Visit Date

A defensive back from Virginia is going to check out Boston College at least one more time.

Antonio Cotman Jr, a ‘23 defensive back out of Life Christian Academy (VA) released his Top 5 schools on Monday, and Boston College made the list. Maryland, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and Arizona State rounded out his list. The junior made his announcement on Twitter.

Top 5 Revealed

Cotman has already visited Boston College for an unofficial last June. "“I was talking to Coach Aazar (Abdul Rahim), and head Coach Hafley,” said Cotman Jr back in June. “Coach Hafley said he liked my size, my athleticism , and he said i look like a grown man , Me and Coach Aazar we were talking football basically, we talk about my football IQ.”

An official visit for Cotman has already been scheduled. He plans on heading to Chestnut Hill on June 24th. Boston College currently has one defensive back committed to the upcoming class. Carter Davis a safety from Mount Saint Joseph in Maryland pledged to the Eagles earlier this month. Boston College has some big time options at cornerback, and Cotman certainly would be on that list.

Antonio Cotman with Coach Hafley During Last Visit

Boston College currently has seven total commitments for the Class of '23. Quarterback Jacobe Robinson out of Texas, wide receiver Jaeden SKeete and running back Datrell Jones out of Catholic Memorial (MA), Brian Simms a defensive end out of Maryland, defensive tackle Eryx Daugherty from Michigan, and Reed Harris a wide receiver from Montana.

Complete List of 2023 Commitments for Boston College

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC , @AJBlack_BC