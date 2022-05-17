ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Thousands of heated blankets recalled over fire, burn risks

By Ivy Tan, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DoZ5i_0fgwNh6W00

RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) – A brand of heated blankets sold at T.J. Maxx and Urban Outfitters has been recalled over risks of the blankets overheating and burning users.

The LUXE+WILLOW Heated Blankets were sold between January and March of this year. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the blankets can overheat if they are left plugged in and powered on for an extended period of time, posing fire and burn hazards to anyone using them.

Gummy candies from Skittles, Starburst, Life Savers recalled due to potential metal strands

So far, the company has received three reports of the blankets overheating. One person was burned on the wrist by the product and another claimed theirs caught fire.

The white blankets are made of polyester, measure 50 inches by 50 inches, and feature Sherpa lining.

Those who have purchased the blanket are encouraged to unplug it, cut its electrical cord and submit a photo of the product’s cut cord and labeling to LUXE+WILLOW to receive a full refund.

More information about the recall can be found at the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Virginia State Trooper-Pilot temporarily blinded with laser pointer during statewide manhunt

The pilot of the aircraft was surveying the area just before 11 p.m. when he was temporarily blinded by someone pointing a laser pointer from the ground in Crewe. State police said the pilot regained vision several minutes later, and with the help of his co-pilot, the two were able to identify the source of the laser and provide state troopers with an exact location and address.
CREWE, VA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy