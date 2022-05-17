ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque Experimental Aircraft Association Guest Speaker

By Tom Drake
AM 1490 WDBQ
AM 1490 WDBQ
 5 days ago

The Dubuque Experimental Aircraft Association has invited Doug Rosenthal as a guest speaker. This event will take place at Airport Hangar 80, 11052 Airport Road, Dubuque, IA. All Tri-State...

wdbqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1490 WDBQ

Special Celebration at Dubuque Farmers Market This Saturday

The Dubuque Farmers Market will happen again this Saturday May 21, With a little something extra taking place. "Touch a Truck" The City of Dubuque is celebrating National Public Works Week, May 15-21, 2022. The week recognizes the contributions of public works professionals to the communities they serve. Public works...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Free Admission to Eagle Point Park in Dubuque This Saturday

The City of Dubuque has joined the National Park Trust and communities across the country in proclaiming this Saturday, May 21, as national “Kids to Parks Day.” In celebration, all vehicle entrance fees to Eagle Point Park in Dubuque this Saturday will be waived. Other opportunities to celebrate...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

It was a Gouda Time at Mac and Cheese Fest

It's not every day when you get to check an item off of your Bucket List, but that is what happened last night at the Mac and Cheese Fest held at the Grand River Center in Dubuque. Listen: Interview with Mac and Cheese Fest Organizer Tom Rauen. Foodie Dreams Do...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Sampling Local Beers on Craft Beer Week (Part Two)

It's now come time for part two of my special Craft Beer Week piece. Earlier this week, I tried three different local beers, two from Iowa, one from Wisconsin. Now, I've successfully finished off the custom six pack I purchase in honor of this glorious week. After trying a Mexican...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Dubuque, IA
Industry
Local
Iowa Industry
Dubuque, IA
Business
City
Dubuque, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque’s Got A Sharp New Date Night

Free night? Check. Group of friends or a date? Check. Ice-cold Beverages? Check. Closed-toed shoes? Check. Hey, wait. Where are we going with this? Axes? Check… Wait. Seriously though! If you haven’t heard of Dubuque’s coolest new experience; it's Bustin’ Axe on Central Avenue in Dubuque. Think darts, but with axes, and knives, and saws, and cards? Yup! You can do it all with several different packages to choose from; all offering you an hour of throwing and enjoyment starting at just $20 and ranging up to $30 for some black light axe throwing. That sounds wicked cool.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Did You Catch Dubuque on John McGivern’s Travel Show?

If you're a fan of travel shows, you absolutely should make a note to watch John McGivern's Main Streets. McGivern is a Milwaukee based actor/personality, who recently launched his own program dedicated to exploring the various quaint towns in the Midwest. He's probably best known for his role as Bruce McIntosh in the Disney movie The Princess Diaries, but he has also done commercials for the likes of Kohl's and Sears.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Hospice of Dubuque 2022 Tree of Life Memorial Service

The Hospice of Dubuque Tree of Life Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, May 24th at 7:30p in Washington Park. This spring you’re invited to come together as a community and remember loved ones. At this special event, a personal story of healing and hope will be shared. The evening will also include reflection, music, and the lighting of the tree. Together, we will celebrate those who have touched our lives. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held in the Joliet Event Center at 781 Locust Street. Rain or shine, bring a lawn chair for comfortable seating. Each light on the display will represent a person remembered or honored and all lights will remain illuminated through Memorial Day.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#C47#F16#Eaa
AM 1490 WDBQ

Water Leak Survey Planned for Dubuque Iowa Now Thru June 3rd

Dubuque residents will see their neighborhood fire hydrants receiving a “check-up” over the next few weeks as a leak detection survey of Dubuque’s water distribution system is conducted. The City of Dubuque has contracted with Westrum Leak Detection Inc. of Stratford, Iowa, to perform the survey, which...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque’s Riverview Park Provides Spectacular Views & Affordable Camping

The Mississippi Valley is as reposeful as a dreamland, nothing worldly about it...nothing to hang a fret or a worry upon." Life along the Mississippi River remains as Twain described it 139 years ago. While the river and the towns lining its bank may be tamer today than in Twain's time, there remains a calming allure to resting on the riverbank and watching it flow.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque’s Mac & Cheese Fest Made a Delicious Return!

Thursday, May 19th, 2022 marked the return of a delicious event that has gone by the wayside the last two years in lieu of the pandemic. The Dubuque Mac & Cheese Fest came back with a roar last night with hundreds flooding the Grand River Conference Center in pursuit of some mouthwatering mac and cheese, great local beers, and exactly the kind of camaraderie that was sorely missed over the past couple years.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Q Casino to Host Closing Ceremony for The Mid-America H.O.G Rally

The organizing committee of The Mid-America H.O.G Rally presents Hollywood Dubuque and rally host Hotel Julien Dubuque announced on this week that Q Casino will be the host location for the rally's Closing Ceremony along with the evenings' two complimentary concerts. Q Casino also serves as the Exclusive Sponsor of the Closing Ceremony. The event will take place on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022.
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
AM 1490 WDBQ

Cars and Coffee Returns to Dubuque

Cars & Coffee is coming back to the Hobby Lobby parking lot in Dubuque, Sunday May 15th from 9am to noon. Midwest Paint and Sound LLC invites you to come see the car show, and bring your own car to show off. This free to attend event helps raise money for the local Veterans Freedom Center with free will donations accepted. For those that come hungry; coffee, donuts, soda, and water will be available for sale. Cars & Coffee is a continual event held the 3rd Sunday of every month, weather permitting. Follow their Facebook page for details, and possible weather cancellations. This free family friendly event is open to all makes, models, cars, trucks, motorcycles, racecars, or street rods.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

PHOTOS: A Trip to Wildcat Den State Park

It’s time to do away with that cabin fever. Spring and summer is ripe for adventures; so this past weekend my family and I took a trip south to just outside of Muscatine to visit what is known as the one of the most photographed Iowa state parks. Trails wind through a variety of terrain, leading to geological formations along the trail’s sandstone bluffs. We visited the Pine Creek Grist Mill, the oldest working grist mill between the Mississippi River and the Rocky Mountains, and the Melpine one-room school house for a glimpse into Iowa’s past. Whether you’re looking to explore history or enjoy the peace and quiet of the outdoors, Wildcat Den State Park is the ideal destination. See for yourself in the pictures below and then take a day trip to enjoy.
MUSCATINE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Current Dubuque Road Closures/Detours

The City of Dubuque must occasionally reroute traffic in order to facilitate infrastructure improvement projects or to respond to public safety issues. Upcoming and current Dubuque road closures will/are impact(ing) travel times, business, and residential traffic in these areas;. Pennsylvania Avenue will have an eastbound lane closure near Embassy West...
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

The 35th Annual Cruisin’ for Camp Courageous

I grew up in the fairly small town of Monticello, Iowa; just 45 minutes south on 151 from Dubuque. I was fairly active in my youth, and with a small community, it was easy to get involved with many different projects just based on who your friends were. One of my favorite things to do was volunteer, specifically for the haunted trail, at Camp Courageous.
MONTICELLO, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Spot the Critters During the Upper Bee Branch Aquatic Survey

In a recent media release from the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium; They, The Iowa DNR, and City of Dubuque are inviting the community to participate in an aquatic invert survey on the Upper Bee Branch. The event takes place this Saturday, May 14th, from 1 to 4pm. Community members looking to take part can park in the public lot located at 22nd and Prince Streets in Dubuque. The actual surveying will take place along the Upper Bee Branch from Garfield to 24th Street. This will be the first survey since the completion of the new railroad culverts and improved connectivity of the upper and lower portions of the creek.
DUBUQUE, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, IA
731
Followers
1K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdbqam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy