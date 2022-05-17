ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Weather: Warm Days Before A Blast Of Winter-Like Weather On Friday

By First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri
 4 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will be a replica of Monday in most of Colorado. Temperatures will remain warmer than normal and some areas will experience a brief thunderstorm late in the day.

The Denver metro area will reach the mid-80s Tuesday afternoon which is more than 10 degrees above normal for the third week in May. Southeast Colorado will soar into the 90s while most mountain towns reach the 70s prompting another day with quickly melting snow in the high country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qwNPW_0fgwJ2Kw00

(source: CBS)

The chance for a late thunderstorm is small overall but neighborhoods that see a storm Tuesday afternoon could experience very gusty outflow winds. Severe thunderstorms are not expected in the Denver metro area but a few storms in northeast Colorado closer to Nebraska could be severe. Damaging wind is the primary concern but hail is also possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=254kYY_0fgwJ2Kw00

(source: CBS)

Looking ahead to Wednesday, it will be a few degrees cooler but 80 degrees is still expected around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. The chance for afternoon thunderstorms is somewhat better on Wednesday but the likelihood of severe weather remains low. There is a “marginal” threat for severe weather (level 1 of 5) for the far southeast region of the metro area including Parker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F02Ob_0fgwJ2Kw00

(source: CBS)

Very dry, very warm, and very windy conditions will develop on Thursday causing critical fire danger. There is already a Fire Weather Watch for southern Colorado which will likely be expanded and upgraded to a Red Flag Warning possibly within the Denver metro area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7Bva_0fgwJ2Kw00

(source: CBS)

Then a huge change arrives Thursday evening as a powerful cold front that originated in Alaska last weekend finally reaches Colorado. Temperatures will drop from near 90 degrees in Denver around 5 p.m. Thursday to the 30s by early Friday morning. Then temperatures won’t reach out of the 40s any time on Friday.

Cold rain is possible along the Front Range starting Thursday night but the best chance for needed moisture will likely wait until later in the day on Friday (between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.). Regardless, Friday will be mostly cloudy, cold, and damp. The CBS4 Weather Team has already declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the extreme weather change, wet roads, and the unusually cold temperatures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24lMHE_0fgwJ2Kw00

(source: CBS)

Snow is also likely in Colorado on Friday but most of it will stay above 7,000 feet meaning the higher foothills and the mountains. Temperatures will get cold enough to support snow in Denver Friday night into early Saturday but moisture should be limited by that time. Therefore snow may be sighted in the metro area, but no accumulation is expected at this time. It will not be a repeat of May 20, 2019 when 3 inches of snow was measured in Denver.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will start cold and will stay cool in the afternoon. Most of the day will be dry. Sunday will be warmer but still below normal with highs in the 60s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2unu6w_0fgwJ2Kw00

