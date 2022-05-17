ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Column: With COVID as an unwanted houseguest, I’m thankful for vaccines and frustrated with society

By Clay Wirestone
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fcg9d_0fgwIQIW00

This array of the tests and treatments – both prescription and over-the-counter – was used by the Wirestone family during their time with COVID-19 last week. | Clay Wirestone / States Newsroom

After two years and two months, COVID-19 finally arrived for my family.

That meant my days were consumed with resting, checking temperatures, sneezing, coughing, ordering delivery and taking rapid tests. I wouldn’t recommend it as a family getaway package. (I suppose the ordering delivery part was OK.) Yet our experience showed how far treatments have come for the virus, and showed how important all of those precautionary measures of the last two years were.

Indeed, my biggest realization was simply how lucky we turned out to be. Think back to March and April 2020 . Back then, we didn’t know much about how the virus spread or who was at risk. Doctors were improvising treatments. YouTube videos showed worried families how to disinfect their groceries at home.

Think back to January and February 2021. We finally had vaccines, but they were in short supply as another wave crested through the population. If you did find a vaccine, it was accompanied by the guilt of knowing someone else likely wanted it.

May of 2022 was an entirely different situation. Everyone in my family had been vaccinated multiple times and — for my husband and myself — received a booster shot. Doctors had seen scads of cases. Hospitals were not overwhelmed. For better or worse, U.S. society appeared to have come to grips with COVID-19 and what it meant.

What got us here? Mask mandates, vaccine requirements and other preventive measures.

Kansas legislators, for instance, made political hay of such limits on the last day of the veto session, passing an odious batch of public health restrictions. They should be ashamed. Without the carefully considered limits of the last two years, many more people would have fallen sick before effective treatments were widely available.

The vaccine miracle

Above all else, I am grateful for those vaccines . They made a difference in the Wirestone household.

For each one of us, mild symptoms came and went in the span of about three days. Without COVID-19 rapid tests at hand, we might have thought we had something else altogether. We experienced the illness as a cold or random virus. That’s not an experience shared by the unvaccinated , who are still falling deeply sick and being hospitalized.

Is this a pandemic of the unvaccinated , as President Joe Biden put it last year? From our perspective, it sure looked close.

I should note that not everyone shares that good fortune or lucky outlook. Some vaccinated folks weather severe cases of COVID-19, and some of them may even die. The immunocompromised and elderly will likely have to keep their guards up, taking personal precautions when viral spread grows.

For me, a new wrinkle was added to the experience. I sought out a prescription for Paxlovid , one of the new antivirals approved against COVID-19. Many, many Americans qualify for Paxlovid but don’t know it. And while supplies were constrained late last year, the treatment has become much easier to find. The FDA even seems to be encouraging more people to use the drug therapy (it includes two different kinds of pills).

If you find yourself infected with the virus, I would urge you to speak to your health care providers about antiviral options . Another such drug, molnupiravir , has been authorized. Doctors have access to other treatments, depending on the case and patient.

The key? Getting in touch with those medical providers early. Paxlovid, for example, only works if taken within five days of symptoms beginning. Pay attention to your body and what it’s doing. Take notice if others around you become infected. If you put off taking a rapid test, or try to wait out the symptoms, it might be too late to start.

One more piece of advice. If you are prescribed Paxlovid, don’t be surprised if your mouth tastes like you’ve been gargling with dirty quarters . (My aunt opined that it tasted like gasoline.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VUb8q_0fgwIQIW00

Getty Images

Opportunities missed

While my family’s experience was brief and unremarkable, it also underscored how much our society as a whole has fallen short in addressing COVID-19.

In the early days of the pandemic, progressives allowed themselves the luxury of fantasies about how this extraordinary time in our shared history would unfold .

They would seize this opportunity to make life better and healthier for everyone in the United States.They would expand medical care to more people. They would lift people out of poverty. We would re-examine the systems that had led to so many disparate outcomes and so much unnecessary suffering. These dreams lifted Biden’s campaign and motivated much of his first year in office.

Great things did happen. Poverty was slashed . Vaccines and COVID-19 testing were free . Scientists and doctors stepped up to the challenge. No one should ignore or deny what our country accomplished when faced with a once-in-a-century pandemic.

Ultimately, our societal divisions scrambled these successes. Miraculous, life-saving vaccines became a flashpoint in a culture war, with doubts sown by those who were already inoculated .

Right now, further federal funding for COVID-19 treatment and prevention has been tied up in Washington, D.C. Federal officials no longer communicate urgently about the importance of receiving vaccines and booster shots, much less the availability of antivirals.

Rather than collectively facing our problem, society has once again fractured into islands of individuals. If you have the time, knowledge and access to resources – and are lucky enough to be in fairly robust health to begin with – you can reduce the virus’ effects on your life.

If you don’t have those things and aren’t in that position, who knows?

Please, take care of yourself and your families. Make sure you’re up to date on your shots. Learn about the antiviral treatments. Stay in touch with your doctors.

The situation has improved . Not as much as it could have, and not for as many people. But May 2022 is definitely not March 2020, for which we should all be thankful.

This column first appeared in the Advance’s sister outlet, the Kansas Reflector.

The post Column: With COVID as an unwanted houseguest, I’m thankful for vaccines and frustrated with society appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 71

Kenneth Doran
4d ago

We shall see just how thankful you are as the toxic spike nanos travel along your circulatory system, Cuisinarting the arterial walls and the organs they pass through. finally settling in the liver where they sit, slowly but surely turning it into stone.....I'll be waiting for the update...

Reply(4)
52
Adolf Oliverbush
4d ago

Don’t ya love how the definition of vaccine had to be changed to fit whatever this Cv experiment is…Also, if you need me to have one for yours to work, it doesn’t work. Period.

Reply
41
Samantha Sousa
4d ago

Vaccine will not protect you. It will just compromise your immune system. You should be reading the reports that came out

Reply
41
Related
Michigan Advance

Six GOP gov. candidates for governor say Whitmer should be criminally investigated

Squaring off at their first debate of the 2022 election cycle Thursday, six Republican candidates for governor said that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer should be criminally investigated for her handling of nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Right-wing media personality Tudor Dixon, self-described “quality guru” Perry Johnson, businessman Kevin Rinke, chiropractor Garrett Soldano, activist Ryan Kelley […] The post Six GOP gov. candidates for governor say Whitmer should be criminally investigated appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Study says vaccination would have prevented about one-quarter of all U.S. COVID deaths

As COVID-19 numbers begin to rise again, both nationally and in Michigan, a new analysis has given additional weight to the already overwhelming evidence that vaccines do make a difference.  In fact, according to the Peterson Center on Healthcare and Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), since June 2021 when every American adult had access to a […] The post Study says vaccination would have prevented about one-quarter of all U.S. COVID deaths  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Jan. 6 investigators want Georgia’s Loudermilk to explain pre-attack U.S. Capitol tour

The U.S. House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday asked Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia to appear before the committee to answer questions about a tour of the Capitol that Loudermilk gave the day before the assault. Shortly after the attack, 34 House Democrats, led by New […] The post Jan. 6 investigators want Georgia’s Loudermilk to explain pre-attack U.S. Capitol tour appeared first on Michigan Advance.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
City
Washington, KS
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Local
Kansas Vaccines
Local
Kansas Society
scitechdaily.com

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines – Like Pfizer and Moderna – Work Better Against Variants of Concern

A comparison of four COVID-19 vaccinations shows that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — perform better against the World Health Organization (WHO)’s variants of concern (VOCs) than viral vector vaccines — AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen. Although they all effectively prevent severe disease by VOCs, the research, publishingtoday (May 17th, 2022) in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, suggests that people receiving a viral vector vaccine are more vulnerable to infection by new variants.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Guardian

Covid cases and hospitalizations rising in US as vaccine rates for children lag

Rising coronavirus infections and hospitalizations across the US are spurring fears of an uncertain summer amid new calls for children to be vaccinated. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now recommended a vaccine booster for children aged five to 11 after an advisory panel voted to back them, despite some experts disagreeing that they are necessary at this stage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

The world’s hidden pandemic

CNN — The first reported Covid-19 outbreak in North Korea could unleash a devastating human rights crisis in the impoverished nation, which is scrambling to curb the rampant surge of the virus in the absence of any vaccination rollout and limited medical infrastructure, the United Nations has warned. North...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

China has put nearly 30 million people under strict lockdown measures as the country recorded a steep rise in new coronavirus infections, which have hit a two-year high.The country has taken some of the most drastic measures since the start of the pandemic, even though its caseload is low compared with other major countries because it has tethered itself tightly to a “zero-Covid” strategy.The latest increase is due to Omicron, reported to be the dominant variant.First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Houseguest#Poverty
The Independent

Families of people who died after taking Covid vaccine ‘ignored’ as zero compensation payouts made

Families with loved ones who died or suffered severe side effects after receiving the Covid vaccine say they are being “ignored”.More than 1,200 claims have been made to the Vaccines Damages Payment Scheme (VDPS), which entitles successful applicants to up to £120,000 if a causal link between vaccination and severe reaction, culminating in injury or death, is proven.But to date, the government is yet to pay out any form of compensation for affected individuals.Some applicants have been waiting nearly a year, despite families having medical certificates confirming that vaccination was responsible for the death of their loved ones.The government says...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Urban Milwaukee

Johnson Says COVID Vaccines May Cause AIDS

In a video interview published on the right-wing social media platform Rumble, Sen. Ron Johnson said it “may be true” that vaccines against COVID-19 cause AIDS. Johnson was being interviewed by anti-vaccine lawyer Todd Callender, who alleged that the shots induce AIDS and that the FDA knew so when the vaccines were approved for emergency use.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 12

The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Mother, 36, most likely died from Covid Pfizer vaccine 11 days after dose, inquest told

A family listened in shock as a pathologist revealed his belief that a 36-year-old mother-of-two died as a result of having a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination.A post-mortem examination on the body of Dawn Wooldridge had previously proved inconclusive.But an inquest heard her unexpected death, which happened 11 days after the young mother’s first Covid jab, was probably a result of the vaccination.Ms Wooldridge was found dead in her home by her brother in June last year, after she failed to collect her five-year-old son from school.In a statement to the Berkshire coroner her husband, Ashley, said: “We met on holiday in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
395K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy