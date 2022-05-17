ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Moms help moms during formula shortage

 5 days ago
Andrea Heidenreich in Iowa has donated 45 gallons of breast milk to a mother’s milk bank.

The milk bank is part of the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Heidenreich said she overproduced milk and didn’t want it to go to waste.

"There are parents that are very stressed out trying to find formula to feed their babies and for moms who aren't able to breastfeed, I know that's a struggle for them just kind of wondering where that's going to come from,” said Heidenreich.

Her donation marks the end of her breastfeeding journey.

The mom says she knows what it's like to need the help of the milk bank.

"It was very emotional not being able to feed him myself, we worked on it with our lactation consultant,” said Heidenreich.

It is recommended that parents talk with their pediatrician before they make any changes to their child’s feeding.

The FDA recommends that, after speaking with a health care provider, parents should only use “milk from a source that has screened its milk donors and taken other precautions to ensure the safety of its milk.”

The FDA recommends against buying milk from individuals or through the internet.

