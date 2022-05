The prominence of the transfer portal for Georgia Tech’s roster building continues to rise. With these latest additions, GT now has 14 commitments from the portal. The staff has made clear that its priority is building the 2022 roster. Improvement must happen now. I don’t fault the strategy, although I don’t see the kind of game-changing talent coming to GT that makes me think it likely that enough improvement happens.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO