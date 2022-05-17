ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rushville, IN

Girls Tennis Defeat Rushville on Senior Night

By Admin
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Girls Tennis Team welcomed Rushville to town to end the regular season on Monday night and to celebrate senior night. The team won 4-1 with senior #1 singles Jaidyn Tackett, #2 singles Emma...

shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Comments / 0

Related
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Softball Claims HHC Championship with Win Over Greenfield-Central

The Softball Team completed the regular season and HHC play on Friday night with a make-up game vs. visiting Greenfield-Central. Shelbyville blew the game open in the bottom of the third inning by scoring nine runs and eventually winning by a score of 14-3 to claim the HHC Championship. Edwards was 4-4 with a home run and scored three runs. Stieneker and Pogue were 3-3, and Hamilton was 2-4 at the plate for the Golden Bears. Eads picked up the win in the circle pitching three innings giving up three hits and striking out five. Lewis pitched two innings giving up four hits and three runs, while striking out two. The Golden Bears are 19-5 on the year and 6-1 in HHC play.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Boys Track and Field Results from Sectional

The Shelbyville boys competed really well at the Greenfield-Central sectional on Thursday night. Shelbyville had one automatic qualifier and that was Beau Kenkel in the 1600m run. His time of 4:41.08 was a 7 second PR! Beyond that, we are waiting to hear back on several other events: Sam Price in the 400, Jordan Marcum in high jump, Sam Price in long jump, Alex Macharia in long jump, and the 4×1 and 4×4 relays.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Baseball Drops Extra Inning Game to Greenfield-Central

Shelbyville Golden Bears Drop Game to Greenfield-Central Cougars After Late Score. Shelbyville Golden Bears lost the lead late in an 8-6 defeat to Greenfield-Central Cougars on Friday. The game was tied at six with Greenfield-Central batting in the top of the ninth when Brodie Mayberry doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs. The Golden Bears collected 11 hits and Cougars had 11 in the high-scoring affair. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Shelbyville tied things up at six when Brayden Basey singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Karson Gantt was credited with the victory for Greenfield-Central. The righthander went four innings, allowing three runs on six hits. Caden Tackett took the loss for Shelbyville. Tackett went four and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on four hits, striking out three and walking one. Jaden Markus started the game for Greenfield-Central. Markus allowed five hits and three runs over five innings, striking out six Luke Brinkman started the game for the Golden Bears. The pitcher surrendered four runs on seven hits over four and a third innings, striking out eight. The Golden Bears saw the ball well today, racking up 11 hits in the game. Basey, Brinkman, and Logan Prickett all managed multiple hits for Shelbyville. Basey led the Golden Bears with three hits in five at bats. Shelbyville moved to 12-12 on the year and 5-9 in HHC play and will host Jennings County on Saturday to end the regular season.
SHELBYVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy