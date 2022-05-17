Girls Tennis Defeat Rushville on Senior Night

Shelbyville Golden Bears Drop Game to Greenfield-Central Cougars After Late Score. Shelbyville Golden Bears lost the lead late in an 8-6 defeat to Greenfield-Central Cougars on Friday. The game was tied at six with Greenfield-Central batting in the top of the ninth when Brodie Mayberry doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs. The Golden Bears collected 11 hits and Cougars had 11 in the high-scoring affair. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Shelbyville tied things up at six when Brayden Basey singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Karson Gantt was credited with the victory for Greenfield-Central. The righthander went four innings, allowing three runs on six hits. Caden Tackett took the loss for Shelbyville. Tackett went four and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on four hits, striking out three and walking one. Jaden Markus started the game for Greenfield-Central. Markus allowed five hits and three runs over five innings, striking out six Luke Brinkman started the game for the Golden Bears. The pitcher surrendered four runs on seven hits over four and a third innings, striking out eight. The Golden Bears saw the ball well today, racking up 11 hits in the game. Basey, Brinkman, and Logan Prickett all managed multiple hits for Shelbyville. Basey led the Golden Bears with three hits in five at bats. Shelbyville moved to 12-12 on the year and 5-9 in HHC play and will host Jennings County on Saturday to end the regular season.

SHELBYVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO