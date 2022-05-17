Supreme and Dr. Martens Add Spider Web Details to Their New 3-Eye Shoe Collab

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Supreme and Dr. Martens have a new footwear collaboration on the way.

The streetwear brand announced today on Instagram that it has joined forces with the British footwear company in spring ’22 to deliver a new 3-Eye Shoe collection arriving before week’s end.

The latest Supreme x Dr. Martens 3-Eye Shoe capsule will include three colorways including red, white, and black. The silhouette is constructed of a premium leather upper, with the first two pairs equipped with black shoelaces while the latter makeup comes with white shoelaces. The collab’s standout design is a spider web embroidery on the toe box along with a small Supreme box logo branding on the heel counter. Rounding out the look of the shoe is a co-branded footbed, while an AirWair-cushioned midsole cushions the underfoot.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork)

“Supreme has worked with Dr. Martens on a new version of the 3-Eye Shoe. The shoe features a vintage smooth leather upper with embroidered graphic and AirWair cushion sole. Made exclusively for Supreme, the shoe will be offered in three color ways,” Supreme wrote on the Instagram caption of its new Dr. Martens 3-Eye Shoe collection.

The Supreme x Dr. Martens 3-Eye Shoe collection will be released this Thursday exclusively at Supremenewyork.com at 11 a.m. ET and at Supreme stores in New York, Los Angeles, London and Paris. The capsule will also be available in Japan this Saturday. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the shoe has not yet been announced by the brands.

In related Supreme news, a new Nike Shox Ride 2 collab is also expected to drop soon.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork)