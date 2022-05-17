ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Coupons.com-owner Quotient appoints activist investor nominee to board

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

May 17 (Reuters) - Coupons.com-owner Quotient Technology Inc said on Tuesday it has appointed Engaged Capital’s nominee to its board, putting an end to a tussle with the activist investor.

Engaged Capital, which has a 6.4% stake in Quotient Technology, has been pushing for changes in the company saying it “failed to deliver operational performance or stockholder returns since IPO in 2014”.

Quotient appointed Matthew O’Grady and Joseph Reece as directors. Engaged Capital had sought the appointment of O’Grady and Christopher Hetrick to the company’s board.

“We are thankful for the constructive resolution we reached with Quotient and believe this outcome is in the best interest of all shareholders,” Engaged Capital founder Glenn Welling said.

Shares of Quotient, whose customers include Walmart and Campbell Soup, have fallen more than 46% since Engaged Capital sent a letter to its shareholders in November. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UK's THG rejects bid approach from investment groups

LONDON, May 19 (Reuters) - British e-commerce company THG said on Thursday it had rejected a non-binding bid of 170 pence per share from two investment groups, minutes after entrepreneur Nick Candy revealed he was mulling an offer for the firm. THG said it had received a third unsolicited, highly...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupon#Ipo#Activist Investor#Quotient Technology Inc#Engaged Capital#Campbell Soup
Reuters

Retail sell-off: discounters, auto stores lead losses

(Reuters) - A rout in consumer stocks gained more steam on Friday, as shares of Ross Stores led a retreat of other discount stores to cap off a bleak week for retailers. Ross shares were down 24.4% at $70.06 after falling as low as $69.75 after the discount apparel retailer cut its 2022 same-store-sales estimate to a decline of 2%-4% versus an earlier flat-to-up 3% target.
RETAIL
Reuters

Russia makes early debt payment dash to dodge default

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - Russia rushed forward two payments on its international debt on Friday in its latest attempt to stave off a default that has looked on cards since its invasion of Ukraine. A week before the interest payments are due and just five days before a key...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
Reuters

Nestle delivers over 100 pallets of infant formula to U.S.

May 22 (Reuters) - Nestle SA (NESN.S) on Sunday delivered 132 pallets of its Health Science Alfamino and Alfamino Jr infant formulas to a U.S. facility, the company said, adding that another 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula will arrive in the coming days. The shipments are...
HEALTH
Reuters

Dubai ruler dissolves Dubai World financial disputes tribunal

DUBAI (Reuters) -Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said on Friday he had issued a decree dissolving a tribunal hearing disputes related to Dubai World, the state conglomerate that was at the centre of Dubai’s debt crisis more than a decade ago. Dubai World, which restructured $23.5...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold set for first weekly gain in five as dollar rally eases

May 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Friday hovered near a one-week high scaled in the previous session, and were set for their first weekly gain since mid-April, as the U.S. dollar receded from two-decade highs, reviving demand for safe-haven bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,841.37 per ounce, as of 0104 GMT, after rising as much as 1.9% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $1,839.30. * Gold prices have climbed about 1.7% so far this week. * The U.S. dollar slipped across the board, extending its pullback from a two-decade high, as most major currencies battered by the greenback's advance this year drew buyers. * A weaker dollar makes bullion cheaper for overseas buyers. * U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also fell, lifting demand for zero-yield gold, as continued softness in U.S. economic data fuelled growth concerns amid aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. * As bullion yields no interest it can become less attractive to investors when short-term U.S. interest rates are hiked. It is, however, seen as a safe store of value during times of economic crises. * The U.S. Fed will lift interest rates higher by the end of this year than anticipated just a month ago, keeping alive already-significant risks of a recession, a Reuters poll of economists found. * Reflecting an uptick in demand, SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.66% to 1,056.18 tonnes on Thursday, following a recent streak of losses. * Spot silver fell 0.2% to $21.87 per ounce, but has gained nearly 4% so far this week. * Platinum dropped 0.5% to $957.69, while palladium edged up 0.1% to $2,007.98. Both were set for weekly gains of about 2.1% and 3.6%, respectively. (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
MARKETS
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Chile accepts IMF $3.5 billion credit line

(Adds central bank comments) May 20 (Reuters) - Chile on Friday accepted a short-term liquidity line (SLL) from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of around $3.5 billion, aiming to support the South American country’s economy as it rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Chilean authorities also notified the IMF that...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian real leads Latam FX higher on China lockdown easing

* South Africa's central bank hikes rates, rand up 1% * Mexican economy likely grew 0.4% in April versus March * Chile's SQM profit jumps on high lithium price * U.S. imports of Latin American oil soar (Adds markets details, updates prices throughout) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Anisha Sircar May 19 (Reuters) - Currencies in Latin America strengthened on Thursday as the dollar dropped and metal prices rebounded, with the Brazilian real leading gains on the prospect of lockdowns being lifted in top commodities consumer China. Latam stocks rose 2.3% while currencies gained 1%, supported by a weak dollar as the dollar currency index hit a fresh two-week low. It was last down 1%. The Brazilian real, rose 1.8% against the dollar after Chinese authorities set out more plans for exiting the city-wide COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai. "This improvement that we've seen over the past couple of days on the real is related to signs of improvement on the COVID-19 pandemic in China," said TS Lombard economist Wilson Ferrarezi. "And as long as this improvement continues, it will probably provide some relief for Brazilian assets." Brazil's Economy Ministry will hold its economic growth outlook at 1.5% for 2022 and 2.5% for 2023, sources told Reuters, forecasting activity to be ahead of market projections due to labor market strength and growing private investments. Mexico's peso added 0.8% after a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed that the country's economy likely grew by 0.4% in April versus March. "It's still our view that the economy will continue to grow at the margin in the coming months," Ferrarezi said. Currencies of oil producing nations have benefited this year from high crude prices and a rise in demand, with U.S. refiners importing about 1.3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude and fuel oil from Latin America in April, the highest in seven months, according to U.S. Customs data. Chile's peso and Peru's sol gained 2% and 0.9%, respectively, tracking higher copper prices. Among stocks, shares of Chilean miner and major lithium producer SQM, rose 2.7% after it reported on Wednesday nearly a twelve-fold rise in its quarterly profit. Brazil's Vale SA and Petrobras climbed about 2% each, boosting the commodity-heavy Bovespa index . Elsewhere, Russia's rouble rose against the dollar, propped up by capital controls and looming tax payments that usually require extra conversion of foreign currency to roubles. South Africa's rand gained 1.3% as the central bank increased its main lending rate by 50 basis points to 4.75%, in line with expectations. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1853 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1018.32 -1.44 MSCI LatAm 2346.05 2.35 Brazil Bovespa 107038.76 0.75 Mexico IPC 51524.63 2.24 Chile IPSA 5003.37 0.78 Argentina MerVal 89002.50 -1.983 Colombia COLCAP 1423.45 -2.85 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.8919 1.78 Mexico peso 19.8954 0.67 Chile peso 837.8 1.92 Colombia peso 4047.67 0.45 Peru sol 3.734 0.96 Argentina peso (interbank) 118.3400 -0.22 Argentina peso (parallel) 203 2.46 (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar, Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao and Grant McCool)
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

442K+
Followers
331K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy