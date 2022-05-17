How To Clean Your Sectional Sofa

Staircases are a highly trafficked area of the home, which means they benefit from routine cleaning. But maintaining them, especially if your house has more than one type of staircase—think concrete slab basement stairs versus the nice hardwood ones leading to your second floor—can be labor intensive. Despite this fact, pet hair, debris from your shoes, dust, and more make it impossible to avoid cleaning the area every so often. While walking up and down your stairs, mopping or vacuuming as you go, may be a task you have been putting off, it doesn't have to be daunting. With this expert advice, you'll be armed with a plethora of cleaning knowledge that will make tidying the staircase (or staircases) in your home a breeze. Whether yours is lined with carpet or made of vinyl, hardwood, or concrete, we, along with Kathy Cohoon, Director of Franchise Operations of Two Maids & A Mop, will help you tidy up. Ahead, Cohoon walks us through exactly how to clean every type of staircase.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 6 DAYS AGO