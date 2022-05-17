ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

ESPN names Raiders QB Derek Carr as a 'winner' from 2022 NFL Draft

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c75x9_0fgwB23G00

The NFL Draft was completed a few weeks ago and the Raiders have already had their rookie mini-camp. But which veteran benefited the most from the recent draft class?

In a recent article by ESPN’s 32 beat writers, they each listed a veteran that benefited the most from the 2022 NFL Draft. For the Raiders, that was none other than Derek Carr.

Here is what senior writer Paul Gutierrez had to say about Carr post-draft and why he was deemed the biggest “winner” on the Raiders:

“Well for one, the Raiders did not draft his replacement. But for another, the new regime did add some depth to protect him with a pair of versatile offensive linemen in Dylan Parham and Thayer Munford. Now, neither guy jumps off the page immediately, but they do make a suspect O-line better in terms of competition, right?

And in May, that’s all you can really hope for when you don’t make your first selection until late in the third round of the draft. Plus, the Raiders did use those first two picks to get wide receiver Davante Adams for Carr in trade, yes? Yes.”

Will the offensive line actually be improved for Carr during the 2022 season? We’ll see. But what the Raiders have done is add more depth to the unit and that was desperately needed. Even if someone like Dylan Parham doesn’t crack the Week 1 starting lineup, he should be a quality backup that can play multiple positions in a pinch.

The Raiders are hoping that someone steps up at left guard and right tackle and they are confident that they’ve acquired enough talent for an adequate camp battle. Time will tell if that strategy proves to be correct. But nevertheless, Carr has to be excited about the improvements on the offensive line.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Former NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Making Return to Pro Football

A four-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback is coming out of retirement and to play one more game. According to Reuters, Michael Vick has agreed to join the Fan Controlled Football league (FCF) as a player. The 41-year-old who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2015 season, is set to make his FCF debut on May 28, which is the last day of the regular season. An official announcement is expected sometime next week, and Vick has not been assigned a team yet.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Veteran Kicker

The Green Bay Packers have released kicker J.J. Molson. General manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction on Friday, per Packers.com. Molson spent the last few weeks of the 2020 season and the entirety of the 2021 season on the Packers' practice squad. Before joining the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020, he notched an solid four-year collegiate career with the UCLA Bruins (2016-19).
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Football
City
Paradise, NV
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

Last Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders traded wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a conditional seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick. Exactly one week later, they added a new wideout to their receiving corps. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that Las Vegas has signed wide receiver Jordan...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Panthers still interested in 2 veteran QBs

The Carolina Panthers still have their eyes on at least two veteran quarterbacks as they consider upgrading at the position, according to a report. The Panthers still maintain some interest in quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo, according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press. However, the only way a trade is possible would be for either the Cleveland Browns or San Francisco 49ers to pick up a significant portion of each quarterback’s salary, which is not likely to happen.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Ranking NFL's best defenses, plus predicting the Cowboys' final record for the 2022 season

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. The best thing about writing a newsletter is that you can do it from anywhere in the country and right now, I'm in Miami. I'm here celebrating a friend's birthday and the only reason I'm mentioning that is because it's somewhat NFL-related: I'm hanging out with a bunch of Bengals fans and I would like you guys to know that their idea of fun was to spend last night re-watching every Bengals playoff win from the 2021 season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Espn#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#The Nfl Draft
NBC Sports

Eagles legend Foles may have found a new home

It makes too much sense to not happen. A Nick Foles-Frank Reich reunion appears close, according to Colts beat writer Zak Keefer of The Athletic. “Colts are working to add veteran QB Nick Foles, sources said,” Keefer tweeted. “Nothing done yet, but there’s a chance it comes by next week.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC takes top spot in CBS Top 25 and 1 rankings

The UNC basketball team has received their respect this off-season, and rightfully so. The Tar Heels are returning four starters from a year ago and while we are months away from the start of the season, they have earned yet again another top ranking in a way-too-early ranking. This past week, CBS sports released their top 25 and 1 rankings, and to no surprise, the UNC basketball finished at the no.1 spot. UNC (29-10) went on a magical run in the NCAA tournament making it to the National Championship Game as an 8th seed. They dethroned No. 1 seed Baylor on their...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wyatt Davis' chances of making 2022 Vikings roster looking grim

Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Wyatt Davis’ feet never left the ground in his rookie year, and it doesn’t look like he’s any closer to taking off in 2022, either. The Athletic’s Chad Graff recently noted Davis and incoming rookie Ed Ingram not getting any snaps with the starters. Ingram, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, obviously has the excuse of being a newcomer, who is still working to get up to speed with the offense. The expectations are that he’ll work his way up to contributing at some point.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Contract talks between Bears, Roquan Smith expected to heat up this summer

Roquan Smith is entering a contract year with the Chicago Bears, where the young linebacker is gearing up for a massive payday. Smith has been one of the NFL’s best linebackers, and he’s coming off another impressive outing in 2021. Last season, Smith totaled 163 tackles (4th in NFL), 12 tackles-for-loss (4th among linebackers), 27 pass tackle stops (1st), had a 3.6 missed tackle percentage (2nd) and a 76.8 passer rating allowed (7th for LBs).
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy