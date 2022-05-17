ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Mom Gives Birth to Twins For 3rd Time in 2 Years

By Gary McCoy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you were like me when you read that headline, I'm sure your first thought was "That's not possible." But, Courtney Spears of Baton Rouge would have to argue with both of us, as the Louisiana woman just beat all the odds and did just that. She Just Gave...

TODAY.com

Mom gives birth in hospital elevator on Mother's Day

Dallas mom Betzabeth Perez had a Mother’s Day she will never forget after giving birth in an elevator. She can thank security guard Eli Davila for safely delivering her baby girl. KXAS, the Dallas NBC affiliate, reported that when Perez started having contractions, she and her partner, Adolfo Soto,...
DALLAS, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Are Mullets The New Craze In Louisiana?

Well you've gone and done it now Morgan Wallen! We love you brother, but why did you have to get so popular and bring back that blasted mullet?. Honestly, it's not all your fault Morgan. We all thought we looked cool when we had a mullet. I even had one myself, and sadly I kept it for nearly ten years.
LOUISIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Biggest Alligator Ever Found In Louisiana

Louisiana is a diverse state situated next to the Gulf of Mexico. Although Louisiana has rich uplands, it also has the alluvial region which was created by the Mississippi River. Within the alluvial region are many swamps and wetlands which are a perfect habitat for many different animals. Amongst these animals are alligators. Incredibly, there are around 2 million in the state of Louisiana alone – the largest population in the entire US. As alligators live in freshwater habitats, the wetland regions are a prime area for them to thrive. In fact, some thrive so well that they reach astonishing lengths! But just how big do they get? Join us as we discover the biggest alligator ever found in Louisiana!
LOUISIANA STATE
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Give Up Newborn Baby to Sister

Should a parent’s ability to raise a child ever be judged by their disability?. Nothing can be more devastating than losing a loved one, but for children who lose their parents, that loss can be even more traumatic. Data shows that about 3.3 million people die in the US every year on average, and a portion of those deaths will leave behind children.
SheKnows

Grandma Expects a Clean House When Visiting Newborn Twins & Reddit Comes for Her

Click here to read the full article. When you meet a newborn baby, it’s common courtesy to bring food or gifts. It’s been that way since caveman times (probably) because parents are exhausted, babies are cute, and it’s just polite. If you’ve never had a baby, you may not realize exactly how draining those first few weeks and months are, but seasoned parents have no excuse not to extend a little grace. Apparently, one grandma on Reddit didn’t get the memo, and she actually was upset that her son’s house wasn’t clean when she came over to meet his newborn...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
dailyphew.com

Family Surprises Boy At School With His Missing Dog

What counts most on special occasions, such as Christmas, is being able to be surrounded by our loved ones and experience all of the moments of harmony that occur as a family. Carter Licata and his dog, Piper, would understand the above words once the unthinkable occurred: their 2-year-old Pug had vanished!
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
People

Man on Hike of a 'Lifetime' Injured in 'Freak Accident' as Stick Pierced Brain Through His Eye

A Texas man can no longer see in one eye after suffering a "freak accident" during a hike with his son. Edward Steinkamp of Allen, Texas, is receiving treatment at Victoria General Hospital in British Columbia, Canada, after "what started as a beautiful experience with stunning views turned suddenly tragic a few days later" when Steinkamp fell, a GoFundMe to raise money for his medical expenses said.
ALLEN, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

