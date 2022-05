CHICAGO — Kiser Group has brokered the sale of a 21-unit apartment building in Chicago’s East Rogers Park neighborhood for $3.2 million. The property is located at 1237 W. Morse Ave. and includes 14 one-bedroom units and seven two-bedroom units as well as nine parking spaces. Danny Logarakis of Kiser represented the seller, who had owned the property for more than two decades and completed upgrades. Logarakis also represented the undisclosed buyer, who is expected to renovate units and increase rents.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO