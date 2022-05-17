Final Toledo area boys track and field leaders for regular season
Here are the final high school boys track and field individual leaders in The Blade’s coverage area, according to available results on Ohio MileSplit and Athletic.net .
100 DASH
10.64 — Solomon King, Central Catholic
10.86 — Caleb Kelly, St. John’s
10.93 — Ben Ireland, Findlay
11.05 — Javon Fletcher-Johnson, Springfield
11.10 — Zach O’Neill, Maumee Valley
200 DASH
21.64 — Solomon King, Central Catholic
21.72 — Caleb Kelly, St. John’s
22.22 — Brandon Langston, Springfield
22.35 — Hayden Buhro, Oak Harbor
22.44 — Ben Ireland, Findlay
400 DASH
47.65 — Ben Ireland, Findlay
48.76 — Joseph Taylor, St. John’s
49.79 — Sam Lee, Central Catholic
50.10 — Zach O’Neill, Maumee Valley
50.27 — Elias Triplett, Bowsher
110 HURDLES
14.77 — Ty Allen, Whitmer
15.25 — Andrew Parsell, Van Buren
15.36 — Jacob Barfell, Findlay
15.56 — Cason Doolittle, Liberty-Benton
15.60 — Noah Smith, Eastwood
300 HURDLES
39.60 — Isiah Miller, Oak Harbor
39.74 — Jacob Barfell, Findlay
39.77 — Josh Lee, Central Catholic
40.41 — Ty Allen, Whitmer
41.12 — Andrew Parsell, Van Buren
800 RUN
1:58.75 — Ethan Cope, St. Francis
1:59.70 — Duncan Borland, St. Francis
2:00.95 — Ty Cordonnier, Findlay
2:01.42 — Eli Salem, Southview
2:01.74 — Rocco Marra, St. John’s
1,600 RUN
4:19.19 — Joshuah Taylor, Bryan
4:23.46 — Ethan Cope, St. Francis
4:29.09 — Alexander Ortiz, Bedford
4:30.81 — Adrian Stechschulte, Findlay
4:30.84 — Ben Tucker, Southview
3,200 RUN
9:25.88 — Joshuah Taylor, Bryan
9:30.46 — Riley Nixon, Ottawa Hills
9:38.37 — Ryan Winkler, St. Francis
9:42.20 — Connor Long, Anthony Wayne
9:47.11 — Anthony Clark, Perrysburg
DISCUS
170-11 — Eyan Wilson, St. John’s
157-1 1/2 — Ethan Green, Fremont Ross
155-11 — Jackson Childress, Elmwood
154-4 — Zach Harshman, Southview
149-0 — Emmet Getz, Eastwood
SHOT PUT
56-0¾ — Eyan Wilson, St. John’s
54-11 — Kevin Hornbeak, Whitmer
54-2 — Josiah Brown, Perrysburg
52-7½ — Tyler Babb, St. John’s
50-3 — Evan Hall, Oak Harbor
50-3 — Dylan Buganski, Southview
HIGH JUMP
6-5 — Kayden Davis, Swanton
6-5 — Sam Lee, Central Catholic
6-4 — Teddy Perozek, Ottawa Hills
6-3 — Jacob Meyer, Eastwood
6-3 — Jacob Tinney, Perrysburg
LONG JUMP
21-11¾ — Riley Dunbar, Evergreen
21-7 — Micah Scheffer, Bedford
21-6½ — Avion Miles, Findlay
21-5 — Zack Doepker, Findlay
21-4 — Kavon Bailey, McComb
POLE VAULT
15-8 — Jacob Niedzwiecki, Whitmer
14-6 — Ethan Lingle, Bedford
14-0 — Stefan Kolan, Liberty-Benton
14-0 — Dakota Keifer, Otsego
14-0 — Zachary Espinoza, Whitmer
Comments / 0