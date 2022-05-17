Final Toledo area boys track and field leaders for regular season

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Olympic bronze-medalist and Toledo native Oshae Jones will be the headline speaker at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo’s 13th annual TLC luncheon. Jones became the first female boxer from Ohio and the first female welterweight to represent USA Boxing in the Olympics when she competed in the 2020 Tokyo Games. She is also a three-time Elite National Champion.

