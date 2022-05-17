ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Final Toledo area boys track and field leaders for regular season

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
 2 days ago

Here are the final high school boys track and field individual leaders in The Blade’s coverage area, according to available results on Ohio MileSplit and Athletic.net .

100 DASH
10.64 — Solomon King, Central Catholic
10.86 — Caleb Kelly, St. John’s
10.93 — Ben Ireland, Findlay
11.05 — Javon Fletcher-Johnson, Springfield
11.10 — Zach O’Neill, Maumee Valley

200 DASH
21.64 — Solomon King, Central Catholic
21.72 — Caleb Kelly, St. John’s
22.22 — Brandon Langston, Springfield
22.35 — Hayden Buhro, Oak Harbor
22.44 — Ben Ireland, Findlay

400 DASH
47.65 — Ben Ireland, Findlay
48.76 — Joseph Taylor, St. John’s
49.79 — Sam Lee, Central Catholic
50.10 — Zach O’Neill, Maumee Valley
50.27 — Elias Triplett, Bowsher

110 HURDLES
14.77 — Ty Allen, Whitmer
15.25 — Andrew Parsell, Van Buren
15.36 — Jacob Barfell, Findlay
15.56 — Cason Doolittle, Liberty-Benton
15.60 — Noah Smith, Eastwood

300 HURDLES
39.60 — Isiah Miller, Oak Harbor
39.74 — Jacob Barfell, Findlay
39.77 — Josh Lee, Central Catholic
40.41 — Ty Allen, Whitmer
41.12 — Andrew Parsell, Van Buren

800 RUN
1:58.75 — Ethan Cope, St. Francis
1:59.70 — Duncan Borland, St. Francis
2:00.95 — Ty Cordonnier, Findlay
2:01.42 — Eli Salem, Southview
2:01.74 — Rocco Marra, St. John’s

1,600 RUN
4:19.19 — Joshuah Taylor, Bryan
4:23.46 — Ethan Cope, St. Francis
4:29.09 — Alexander Ortiz, Bedford
4:30.81 — Adrian Stechschulte, Findlay
4:30.84 — Ben Tucker, Southview

3,200 RUN
9:25.88 — Joshuah Taylor, Bryan
9:30.46 — Riley Nixon, Ottawa Hills
9:38.37 — Ryan Winkler, St. Francis
9:42.20 — Connor Long, Anthony Wayne
9:47.11 — Anthony Clark, Perrysburg

DISCUS
170-11 — Eyan Wilson, St. John’s
157-1 1/2 — Ethan Green, Fremont Ross
155-11 — Jackson Childress, Elmwood
154-4 — Zach Harshman, Southview
149-0 — Emmet Getz, Eastwood

SHOT PUT
56-0¾ — Eyan Wilson, St. John’s
54-11 — Kevin Hornbeak, Whitmer
54-2 — Josiah Brown, Perrysburg
52-7½ — Tyler Babb, St. John’s
50-3 — Evan Hall, Oak Harbor
50-3 — Dylan Buganski, Southview

HIGH JUMP
6-5 — Kayden Davis, Swanton
6-5 — Sam Lee, Central Catholic
6-4 — Teddy Perozek, Ottawa Hills
6-3 — Jacob Meyer, Eastwood
6-3 — Jacob Tinney, Perrysburg

LONG JUMP
21-11¾ — Riley Dunbar, Evergreen
21-7 — Micah Scheffer, Bedford
21-6½ — Avion Miles, Findlay
21-5 — Zack Doepker, Findlay
21-4 — Kavon Bailey, McComb

POLE VAULT
15-8 — Jacob Niedzwiecki, Whitmer
14-6 — Ethan Lingle, Bedford
14-0 — Stefan Kolan, Liberty-Benton
14-0 — Dakota Keifer, Otsego
14-0 — Zachary Espinoza, Whitmer

