Outdoors: The wind wins often in faceoff with Lake Erie anglers

By By Matt Markey / The Blade
 2 days ago

Spring on Lake Erie can provide the walleye fishing that dreams are made of.

Much of the largest stock of walleye on the planet is packed in the western end of the lake for the annual spawning ritual, and the fish often are aggressive and hungry.

And when the three Ws — wind, weather, and walleye — all cooperate, it can be the triple harmonic convergence for anglers. But the wind seems to hold the upper hand and sits in the role of the decider since when it pushes from certain directions in significant intensity, it essentially can close the lake to fishermen.

They will often weather the weather and fish in the cold and in the rain, but strong winds rule the water. And with the lake's configuration on the map, a northeast wind creates the most problems since it can start its roar in Buffalo and take a straight-line southwestern track that runs the 240-mile length of the waterway.

“I’ve always felt like northeast winds are especially frustrating in late April and early May,” said Travis Hartman, Lake Erie Fisheries Program Administrator for the Ohio Division of Wildlife.

“Obviously, northeast winds are bad for Ohio’s waters of Lake Erie because of the layout of the lake and the waves it produces for us, but on top of that, northeast winds are usually the result of a weather system and pressure change that alone would make fishing tough, even on smaller lakes without wave impacts.”

Hartman said that when the mean northeast wind accompanies a pressure change and then joins forces with the occasional moodiness of post-spawn fish, it can rain on the parade and produce what he calls a “worst-case scenario” for Ohio walleye fishermen.

“I feel like the last half of April and the first half of May are very much dictated by spawning dynamics and the migrations that immediately follow,” Hartman said. “This year was superficially an extended cold spring, which could keep some of the large adult fish around in the Western Basin longer into early summer, but it also means that spawning is just now wrapping up.”

Once the fish complete the spawn, they will roam around in search of the baitfish that are their primary source of protein. The fishermen want to be in the path of those roaming walleye in order to fill a spring limit, but a nasty northeast wind can foil those plans.

“Consistent success means finding schools of migrating post-spawn fish, and then figuring out their daily movement,” Hartman said. “This can be challenging when you add high winds, big waves, changing temperatures, and vastly different water clarity every day.”

Hartman explained that the wind on Lake Erie can alter the water clarity in a major way, and after a big wind event anglers then need to go on the prowl in order to locate those schools of feeding fish.

“Beyond water clarity, a hard blow moves a lot of water to our end of the lake, and then when the wind lets up the water races back to reach an equilibrium (seiche event),” he said. “The water level changes and associated strong currents can certainly initiate either large or small migrations, and at a minimum dictate walleye orientation, as they tend to set up looking into current to hold their position.”

That seiche event Hartman cited is very familiar to Lake Erie waterfront property owners and those boat owners who keep their craft in Lake Erie marinas. The word seiche describes a motion of water swaying back and forth. It is the same phenomenon that takes place when you move in a bathtub, pushing a surge of water to one end. A second or two later, the water in the tub pushes back in the other direction. In Lake Erie, once the wind lays down this return surge can take up to eight hours to occur.

“On Lake Erie, we are fortunate to have extremely abundant walleye, but the biggest trade-off is that we have to deal with a large dynamic system that can completely change the playing field for us at the drop of hat,” Hartman said.

He added that he considers several consecutive days of light winds from the south, accompanied by a steady air temperature and barometric pressure, as providing the best fishing conditions and highest fish activity levels. Hartman said that this favorable trio of ingredients has not materialized much this spring, resulting in an inordinate amount of fish movement, erratic water clarity, and inconsistent fish activity levels due to weather fronts and unstable barometric pressure.

“The northeast wind is an inconvenience, at a minimum,” he said. “Short term, lesser northeast winds can turn a good morning of fishing into a slow afternoon, and the worst blows can keep boats off the lake for days, and then the collateral damage impacts fishing for at least a few more days.”

