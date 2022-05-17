ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

StormTrack Weather: Summer-like temps continue

By Nichole Gomez
KVIA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday will be another hot day but I think unlike yesterday we will manage to dodge the triple-digit heat. But,...

kvia.com

KVIA

El Paso fire responds to two fires in south-central El Paso

UPDATE (11:50 a.m.): The brush fire on 3111 S. Eucalyptus has been put out. Fire crews remain at Paisano and Coles. EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Fire crews are responding to two separate fires in two parts of south-central El Paso. One fire is at 1611 E. Paisano.
EL PASO, TX
City
El Paso, TX
KVIA

Man walks into police department with gun shot injuries

EL PASO, TX--Police say a 37-year-old man with gun shot injuries walked into the El Paso Department's Northeast Regional Command Center at 9600 Dyer. This happened Saturday at 11:58 p.m. Fire-Medical crews took him to a hospital where he was treated for non life threatening injuries. According to officials, the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Sunday Funday Moment: Las Cruces students advocate for outdoor classrooms

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico-- One Las Cruces New Mexico teacher is keeping her students busy while teaching them the importance of using their voice to create change. Students in Mrs. Berry’s fifth grade class at Monte Vista Elementary school are spending their time advocating for more outdoor classrooms across New Mexico.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Fiesta de las Luces offers lucha libre, live music, food and more

EL PASO, Texas-- Lovers of food, music and entertainment packed the streets of downtown El Paso for the second Fiesta de las Luces Saturday evening. The free event started at 3 p.m. and will end at 11 p.m. on South El Paso Street, running from Paisano St all the way to 4th Avenue under the lights of the Paseo de las Luces.
EL PASO, TX
#Stormtrack Weather
KVIA

El Paso teen battling cancer, lives out a dream of hers

EL PASO, Texas -- Most teens spend their Friday nights hanging out with their friends, but for Kaitlyn Llanez she spent hers living out a dream. Llanez has spent the majority of her life in and out of hospitals. At just seven years old she was diagnosed with an extremely rare cancer called Adenocarcinoma.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Mountain West to eliminate 2-division format in football

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Mountain West Conference will eliminate its two-division format in football for the 2023 season. The conference has announced that the two teams with the highest winning percentage will compete in the league championship game. The decision came two days after the NCAA threw out requirements dictating how conferences can determine their champions and the Pac-12 scrapped its two-division format. The two-division format will remain in place for the 2022 season. A scheduling model and tiebreaking procedures are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Scammers targeting mothers looking for formula

El PASO, Texas -- Officials are warning of baby formula scams. Several moms taking to social media for formula have already fallen prey, nationally, though none have been reported locally. The dire shortage is forcing moms to take desperate measures and turn to the internet. The Better Business Bureau of...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Border Patrol braces for new chapter post Title 42

EL PASO, Texas – Undocumented migrants attempting to cross the border is nothing new for Border Patrol agents working along the El Paso sector of the southwest border. What is changing is the sheer number of migrants and the technology they're using to make the trek across. That was...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

UTEP vs. Rice football game moves to Thursday, November 3

EL PASO, Texas - At the request of Conference USA, UTEP at Rice, originally scheduled for Nov. 5, has been moved to Thursday, Nov. 3. Additional information will be provided at a later date. UTEP last played a regular-season game on Thursday in 2012 when the Miners played at Tulsa...
EL PASO, TX

