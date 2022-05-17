Endangered 2-year-old from Monroe County missing for three days found safe in OH

MONROE (WWJ) - A missing 2-year-old girl from Monroe County believed to be in danger was safely found by authorities in Ohio Monday evening.

The Michigan State Police released a statement around 11 p.m. on May 16 and said missing child, Ameila Mea-Ann Jones, was found out of state in Ohio, three days after an Endangered Missing Persons alert was first issued for her.

The alert has now been cancelled.

Authorities said they believed Ameila's 18-year-old mother, Braghen Bolles-White, and her 48-year-old grandmother, Heather Bolles-Ery, were hiding the child after a court order was issued by the Michigan 38th Circuit Court for Child Protective Services to remove Ameila into protective custody.

An Endangered Missing Persons alert was put out on Friday when authorities realized Ameila had gone missing

Police said it is unlikely that criminal charged will be filed and they are working to get proper services for the family.

No other information was made available at this time.