Warren, MI

Driver in stolen SUV flees Warren cops, crashes after 30-mile chase

By Wwj Newsroom
 5 days ago

WARREN (WWJ) -- A man is in custody after leading police on a chase for more than 30 miles across Metro Detroit.

On Monday night, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said authorities spotted a driver in a SUV that was stolen from Montmorency County in northern Michigan.

As officers attempted to pull over the driver on Dequindre Road near I-696, the suspect took off.

Warren officers then stopped chasing the suspect.

Later, Milford Police spotted the Ford Excursion, before it crashed on Milford and General Motors roads.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was treated.

The man is currently behind bars as he awaits charges.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Metro Detroit#Milford Police#Ford
