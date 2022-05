Atlanta (CNN) — Republican voters in Georgia's primary on Tuesday could move the party -- at least temporarily -- out from under former President Donald Trump's shadow. Gov. Brian Kemp, the Republican whom Trump has targeted over his refusal to embrace the lie that widespread fraud cost the former President the 2020 election, is expected to easily fend off a challenge from Trump-backed former Sen. David Perdue. A Kemp victory would showcase the limits of Trump's influence in a state that will be home to some of the 2022 midterm election's most important contests.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 37 MINUTES AGO