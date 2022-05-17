ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Former Dolphins RB Arian Foster explains abrupt retirement in 2016

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13nnwT_0fgvzrG300

2016 feels like a lifetime ago.

For the Miami Dolphins, Adam Gase was the head coach and Ryan Tannehill was the starting quarterback. Nobody knew it would be the last time the team made the postseason during the decade.

Prior to the season, Miami signed former Houston Texans running back Arian Foster to a one-year deal to join a group of backs that included Jay Ajayi, Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams.

Foster had played in only four games the season prior before rupturing his Achilles tendon in a game coincidentally against the Dolphins. The injury was a tough blow to the Texans’ all-time leading rusher.

In 2016, he played in just four games for Miami before announcing his retirement following a Week 7 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Foster talked about the abrupt decision during a recent appearance on the “I Am Athlete Tonight” podcast on SiriusXM Radio (transcribed by Sports Illustrated).

“When I was a kid, I asked my dad, ‘How did you know when you didn’t want to play anymore, you wanted to walk away,’ ” Foster said. “And he told me one time and I’ll never forget. He said, ‘You’ll know.’ And we were playing, I believe the Browns or the Steelers, and I was battling some small nicks and injuries and stuff, and I was standing on the sidelines.

“It was right before we went into halftime, and it’s just a vivid thought that at the time I was reading this book by Brian Greene, who’s a physicist. And I was really into the book. And I remember thinking, I was looking up at the stands and I thought vividly, I was like, I do not give a [expletive] who wins this game, like, I don’t care at all. I want to go home and I want to read my book. I want to finish reading my book. I would rather do that right now. That’s the thought that ran through my mind. Once that thought crossed my mind. I was like, it’s time to leave.”

In his four appearances in 2016, Foster rushed for just 55 yards on 2.5 yards per attempt and brought in six receptions for 78 yards. This was a far cry from the 4.5 yards per carry that he averaged in his seven seasons with the Texans.

“So we finished the game, the next day, I went to Coach (Adam) Gase’s office, and I told him exactly how I felt,” Foster said. “I said, ‘Listen, I don’t want to waste your time and I don’t want you to waste my time. I don’t play a position where it’s like you can haphazardly kind of just, you know, fake the funk. Like I could get hurt or somebody else could get hurt, right? He’s like, ‘Take a couple of days. I appreciate you talking to me about it. Take a couple days and you come back, if you still feel like that, we’ll rock with you. I did. I took a couple days. I got on one of those boats on a little river thing. I enjoyed my two days and I came back, I was like, that was the worst thing I could have done. I’m definitely done.”

Since retiring, Foster had done a little bit of everything. He hosted his own podcast called “Now What?” for a while before co-hosting “Macrodosing” with PFT Commenter of Barstool Sports. He’s worked his way into the music industry, and he’s even appeared on an episode of MTV’s “The Challenge.”

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Exclusive: Former NFL quarterback Vick coming out of retirement

May 20 (Reuters) - Michael Vick, the once-dynamic NFL quarterback whose involvement in a dogfighting ring halted a breathtaking career in its prime, has agreed to come out of retirement to join startup league Fan Controlled Football, a source told Reuters on Friday. Vick, a former first overall draft pick...
NFL
Popculture

Former NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Making Return to Pro Football

A four-time NFL Pro Bowl quarterback is coming out of retirement and to play one more game. According to Reuters, Michael Vick has agreed to join the Fan Controlled Football league (FCF) as a player. The 41-year-old who hasn't played in the NFL since the 2015 season, is set to make his FCF debut on May 28, which is the last day of the regular season. An official announcement is expected sometime next week, and Vick has not been assigned a team yet.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
Popculture

Super Bowl Champion Retires After 16 Seasons in NFL

A Super Bowl champion is calling it a career. This week, Sam Koch, punter for the Baltimore Ravens, announced his retirement after 16 seasons in the NFL. He will now join the Ravens' coaching staff as a special teams consultant. Koch spent his entire career with the Ravens and played in 239 consecutive games before missing his first game in 2020 when he was placed on the Reserve COVID-19 list.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Husband Of Legendary Reporter Erin Andrews

The legendary NFL reporter celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday. Andrews, who covers the NFL for FOX, is an icon in the sideline reporting game. Andrews previously worked for ABC and ESPN, covering college football. She's taken over the NFL sideline reporting role for FOX and handled it with great class. Andrews will be working with some new announcers in 2022, though, as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are off to ESPN.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Admitted To 1 "Issue" In His Marriage

Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have a pretty picture perfect marriage. However, not everything is perfect for the prominent couple. Last season, Brady admitted to one "very difficult" issue in his marriage to Gisele. While Brady wants to keep playing in the NFL - and he'll be...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Williams
Person
Brian Greene
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Retirement#American Football#Kenyan#The Buffalo Bills#Siriusxm Radio#Sports Illustrated#Browns#Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
The Spun

Raiders Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

Last Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders traded wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a conditional seventh-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a fifth-round pick. Exactly one week later, they added a new wideout to their receiving corps. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that Las Vegas has signed wide receiver Jordan...
ATLANTA, GA
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Za'Darius Smith 'can't wait' to see look on Aaron Rodgers' face in Week 1

Za’Darius Smith isn’t shying away from the slated Week 1 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. After spending the previous three seasons for the team in green, he’ll have a chance to see things from the purple side. But more than anything, he’ll have a chance to look into the eyes of legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers as an opponent this time instead of a teammate.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Nick Saban, Deion Sanders Have Reportedly Spoken Today

Earlier this week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban suggested that Jackson State paid a top recruit to attend the school. "Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school," Saban said. "It was in the paper. They bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it."
JACKSON, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy