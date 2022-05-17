ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Denzel Ward no longer highest paid cornerback annually

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oHhWH_0fgvyifN00

Not long ago, the Cleveland Browns signed CB Denzel Ward to a contract extension making him the highest paid cornerback in the NFL. Ward’s 5 year, $100.5 million extension put him over Jalen Ramsey for both total value on a contract and highest annual salary.

With NFL contracts, we all know the details are very important. Ward also topped Ramsey with the total guaranteed and fully guaranteed money in his new contract.

As with most contracts, the earlier a top-level deal is signed the better it tends to look as time goes on. There are always outliers like Patrick Mahomes huge contract but, in general, the next top-tier talent signed at the position will make more money.

For Ward, his time at the top last under a month. While the Browns cornerback still tops the league in total value and guaranteed, the new extension Jaire Alexander signed with the Green Bay Packers takes the top spot for the highest annual salary.

When Cleveland re-upped Ward, his $20.1 million annual salary just barely topped Ramsey’s $20 million annual salary. Alexander’s deal jumped the top of the cornerback salary market to $21 million a year.

Alexander’s deal is structured for one less season and has much less money guaranteed (only $30 million in total and fully guaranteed money) compared to Ward and Ramsey’s deals. If he plays well, the 25-year-old, the same age as Ward, should get a chance to cash in once again.

Ward’s reign as the highest paid cornerback lasted less than a month. Perhaps Alexander will hold that spot for a little longer.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders TE on Bryan Edwards: 'I think great things are in store for him'

Back in 2020, the Atlanta Falcons had a three-headed monster at the wide receiver position with Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage. Since then, Jones was traded to Tennessee, Ridley was handed down a one-year suspension by the NFL for gambling, and Gage signed with Tampa Bay back in March. This left Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot with no choice but to completely revamp the position over the offseason.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Cb Denzel Ward#The Green Bay Packers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Azeez Ojulari bulked up considerably this offseason

New York Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari has used the offseason to increase his size and strength in order to match up better on the edge. The former second-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft played as an edge rusher for the Giants at around 245-pounds. In his rookie season, he was able to put up promising production as he recorded 13 QB hits and 8.0 sacks over the course of 17 games.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wyatt Davis' chances of making 2022 Vikings roster looking grim

Minnesota Vikings offensive guard Wyatt Davis’ feet never left the ground in his rookie year, and it doesn’t look like he’s any closer to taking off in 2022, either. The Athletic’s Chad Graff recently noted Davis and incoming rookie Ed Ingram not getting any snaps with the starters. Ingram, a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, obviously has the excuse of being a newcomer, who is still working to get up to speed with the offense. The expectations are that he’ll work his way up to contributing at some point.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Richardson to serve as counselor at Manning Passing Academy

The Manning Passing Academy will have Florida’s Anthony Richardson as a camp counselor over the summer. The event will be hosted by Nicholls State University in Louisiana from June 23-26. Richardson will work with Archie, Eli and Peyton Manning at their event to help young quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and tight ends hone their skills. The other counselors recently announced are Houston senior Clayton Tune, Miami sophomore Tyler Van Dyke and Vanderbilt junior Mike Wright.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy