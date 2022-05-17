ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyr, TX

Class of 2022 Zephyr High School graduates

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following photos are of the Early...

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

2022 VALS AND SALS: May’s Kunkel, Allen reach pinnacle in their class

MAY – The May High School Class of 2022 will graduate at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27 at the new May ISD gymnasium. Serving as valedictorian is Brian Kunkel while salutatorian honors were bestowed upon Alissa Allen. Kunkel, the son of Michael and Leslie Kunkel, will be attending Tarleton...
MAY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

2022 VALS AND SALS: Hancock, Slayton sit atop Brookesmith’s class

BROOKESMITH – The Brookesmith High School Class of 2022 will graduate at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27 at the Brookesmith gymnasium. Leading the way are valedictorian Savanna Hancock and salutatorian Tristen Slayton. Hancock is the daughter of Matt and Kim Hancock and will be attending Angelo State University. Slayton,...
BROOKESMITH, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brookesmith Ag Mechanics class goes to Abilene

Brookesmith Ag-Mechanics teacher Willie Schoen took his high school students, 13 girls and 14 boys, to Prime-Time in Abilene on Tuesday, May 17. Coach Schoen will retire when school ends this year. He celebrates 44 years teaching and coaching. This trip commemorates a great year and a greater career.
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

2022 VALS AND SALS: Rodgers, Fuentes lead the way in Blanket

BLANKET – The Blanket High School Class of 2022 will graduate at 7 p.m. Friday, May 20 at the Blanket High School football stadium. Valedictorian Hayden Rodgers and salutatorian Esther Fuentes are the top two graduates. Rodgers is the son of Robert and Nicole Rodgers. Of being the top...
BLANKET, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Early, TX
City
Zephyr, TX
Local
Texas Education
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Retired School Employees membership event May 18

Brown County Retired Teachers has made a local name change to better reflect the members they represent. Texas Retirement System Annuitants, regardless of where in Texas they retired, are welcomed to become a part of BROWN COUNTY RETIRED SCHOOL EMPLOYEES. (BCRSE) In 1936 the Texas Constitution established The Defined Benefit...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brookesmith athlete competes in UIL State Championships

Brookesmith ISD issued the following press release Monday morning:. The best of the best high school track and field athletes from all over Texas met Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 12-14, at Mike Myers Stadium on the UT Austin campus. They converged there to compete in the UIL State Championships. Junior Elida Uvalle represented Brookesmith ISD In the Shot Put event. Athletic Director Todd Lawdermilk and Coach Chris Moody were there to support her in this momentous endeavor. 1A and 6A schools competed on Saturday, May 14. Uvalle came in seventh in a field of nine. Competition was fierce. Each victory was hard won. Brookesmith staff, faculty and students gathered on Friday to see her off. Several records were set at this clash of the titans. Go Mustangs!
BROOKESMITH, TX
thepampanews.com

Kooper Zane Preston Memorial Bull Riding event set for June 4

The Kooper Zane Preston Memorial Bull Riding event has been set for Saturday, June 4 at the Top O’ Texas Arena in Pampa. Muttin’ Bustin’ will be at 4 p.m., steers will continue after a tribute to Kooper Zane Preston, who along with two others passed away in a car crash last October.
PAMPA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Zephyr High School
brady-today.com

Animal Control Issues Draw Large Crowd to Tuesday's Council Meeting

The Brady City Council held their regular meeting on Tuesday night at the Municipal Court building. A large crowd was on hand as Mayor Groves opened the meeting at 6PM. Council member Jay May was not present. Council began by approving the consent agenda as listed and a proclamation declaring...
BRADY, TX
colemantoday.com

Fire at Rockwood in South Coleman County - Under Control

As of 3:57 pm, the Santa Anna Fire Department reported that the fire in Rockwood has been "knocked down" and they are in mopping up, meaning the fire has been brought under control. Great job Santa Anna Fire Department!. As of 3:45 pm Wednesday, Santa Anna Volunteer Fire Department and...
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

VFW Fish Fry on May 20 to benefit Sweeten House for Children

VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary will host a fish fry fundraiser to support the Sweeten House for Children between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, May 20 at 2300 Stephen F. Austin. Pick-up and delivery orders only, there will be no dine in. Delivery will be available in the Brownwood...
BROWNWOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
brownwoodnews.com

Oath of Office Given to Elected City Officials, Willey Named Mayor Pro-Tem

In a special called meeting Tuesday morning of the Brownwood City Council, a meeting that lasted only seven minutes, recently elected city officials took their Oath of Office and a new Mayor Pro-Tem was chosen by the Council. Larry Franks, Brown County Elections Administrator, presented the results of the May...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Reba Bond

Reba Bond, age 89, of San Angelo, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in San Angelo. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
SAN ANGELO, TX
fox44news.com

Historic Whitney church damaged in fire

WHITNEY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Whitney has suffered heavy damage in a fire. The Whitney Volunteer Fire Department, in addition to several other area volunteer fire departments such as Lake View and Peoria, were dispatched to 224 Pecos Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The extreme weather temperatures combined with the heat from the fire limited the fire units’ ability to enter the structure.
WHITNEY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Penni Fulbright

Penni Fulbright, age 63, of Coleman, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
COLEMAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy