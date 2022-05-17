ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roku Originals & Channel 4 Partner For First Time On 'Tempting Fortune'; C4 Also Orders 'Apprentice'-style Politics Competition

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
Roku Originals has tied with UK network Channel 4 for the first time on Tempting Fortune , in which a group of 12 strangers will spend 19 days in paradise but have to resist the temptation to spend money, while Channel 4 has also greenlit an Apprentice- style politics competition format.

The show from UK indie Voltage will have a substantial cash prize on offer but contestants will eat into the prize if they can’t resist the temptation to spend it. Their wilderness will be full of expensive enticements and at every turn a mirage of home comforts will tempt them to indulge in the luxury on offer.

The show is the first to be co-produced by Channel 4 and Roku Originals and will air exclusively on the Roku Channel in the U.S.

Roku Head of Alternative Originals Brian Tannenbaum called it a “broadcast-level, social experiment that will excite our Roku streamers,” coming a day after Channel 4 confirmed a reality format in which celebrities will have to live in the dark for a week.

Tempting Fortune was commissioned for Channel 4 by Jonathan Rothery with Head of Entertainment and Events, Phil Harris. Voltage’s Sanjay Singhal is executive producer. The series will be overseen at Roku by Olivia LaRoche and Tannenbaum.

Make Me Prime Minister

Meanwhile, Channel 4 has greenlit an Apprentice- style politics competition titled Make Me Prime Minister (working title).

The show will follow 12 opinionated Britons with views from across the political spectrum as they are set prime ministerial tasks each week designed to test their leadership skills, resilience, and integrity. Weekly group challenges will be set and adjudicated over by British political heavyweights Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair’s former Spin Doctor, and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi.

“We usually tackle politics through our studio-based satire. Now we are injecting some of that attitude to an innovative new competition series,” said Channel 4’s Harris.

The network has also recommissioned celebrity format The Greatest Snowman for another one-off feature.

Both The Greatest Snowman and Make Me Prime Minister come from Channel 4’s Contestable Pot, intended for new formats and co-financed by Motion Content Group, which keeps a portion of the rights.

IN THIS ARTICLE
