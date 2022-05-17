ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's Primary Election Day 2022 in Pa, big races statewide and in NEPA

By WILK News
 5 days ago
Election Day Photo credit iStock / Getty Images Plus

Today is primary election day across the Commonwealth. Voters who are using mail in ballots who have not mailed them back yet must have them in their county election bureau by 8pm on Election Day. In Luzerne county today the only drop box location available is Penn Place in Wilkes Barre. In Lackawanna County the only drop box available is at the Lackawanna County Government Center. Today the polls are open from 7am to 8pm. Mail-in ballots can start being counted when the polls open this morning, but election officials say results of elections may not be known for several days due to counting those ballots. You'll hear your vote counted tonight beginning after the polls close on WILK from 8pm until 11pm.

Pennsylvanians can find comprehensive voting information at vote.pa.gov. That includes, verifying your voter registration, locating your polling place, and even watching a video of how to cast a ballot on your county’s voting system. Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 17.

On May 17, Pennsylvania voters will select their parties’ nominees for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, governor, lieutenant governor, all state house seats, state senate seats in even-numbered districts, and Democratic and Republican State Committee. Because Pennsylvania has closed primary elections, only voters registered as Democrats or Republicans may vote for their party’s nominees to run in the November 8, 2022, general election.

In the 118th Legislative District, formerly represented by Mike Carroll who retired. Candidates include Democrats Jim Haddock and Allison Lucarelli , and Republicans John Lombardo and James May. The newly redrawn district covers part of Lackawanna County, including Moosic and Old Forge. It also covers part of Luzerne County, including Avoca, Dupont, and West Pittston.

119th Legislative District, which includes Nanticoke, Mountain Top and Hanover Township. Republicans Alec Ryncavage and Tom Williams face off. The winner faces Democrat Vito Malacari in November.

Comments / 0

#Nepa#Election Day#Republicans#Primary Election#Commonwealth#Penn Place#Pennsylvanians#The U S Senate#House Of Representatives#Democratic#State Committee#Democrats
