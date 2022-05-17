ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should 76ers include Tyrese Maxey in a trade for Bradley Beal?

By Andrew Porter
 5 days ago

Daryl Morey has "big, giants plans" to acquire another star, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst .

While Windy does not mention the specific player(s), which obviously seems like Bradley Beal, he does mention that Philadelphia has Tyrese Maxey, a valuable trade commodity.

"Philly has dreams and plans, Daryl Morey does," Windhorst said on ESPN's #Greeny radio show this week. "A key factor here is that they have Tobias Harris, who would have value in a possible trade. They have Tyrese Maxey, who would have value in a possible trade. And you would need a player—potentially near the end of his contract—to come and say, 'I would like to go and play in Philadelphia.' Is that something that could happen? Maybe. We'll see.

"I know Philly and Daryl are going to try and make it happen A lot more will be clear about the market after the draft lottery tomorrow night."

While Sixers fans are eager for the team to improve and would love another star like Beal, trading Maxey—who turns just 22 in November—would be extremely controversial.

Maxey's upside seems tremendous, as he is coming off a season where he improved his scoring from 8.0 points per game as a rookie to 17.5, shooting 42.7-percent from three on 4.1 attempts per game.

Nevertheless, Maxey is still very young and he may be years away, if ever, from truly becoming that elite superstar. With Joel Embiid at age 28 entering his seventh full season and James Harden at age 32, expected to opt into his $47 million player option for 2022-23, the Sixers do not have all that much time.

Beal is just 28 and has a $36 million player option for 2022-23 with the Washington Wizards. Beal is a three-time All-Star entering his prime, who averaged over 30 points per game in two of the last three seasons.

You often hear Philadelphia fans discussing the hope that the team acquires Beal, but you almost never hear Maxey's name mentioned in that dream. But if we're being honest, names like Harris, Harden, and Matisse Thybulle are not going to get the Wizards excited.

