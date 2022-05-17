Woman Discovers Dog Is 'Cheating' on His Girlfriend: 'They All the Same'
The poodle's two-timing ways were uncovered after his owner noticed he always went out into their yard at a certain...www.newsweek.com
The poodle's two-timing ways were uncovered after his owner noticed he always went out into their yard at a certain...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2