ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Julia Fox Calls Cara Delevingne 'Thirsty' After Viral Moment in Clip

By Emma Nolan
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 'Uncut Gems' star criticized Cara Delevingne's behavior towards Azealia Banks last...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 41

Jo Jo Gumlock
4d ago

takes one to know one! how pathetic is Julia to sit there and date Kanye while he's openly trying to win his wife back! she's got no self-respect either she shouldn't talk

Reply
39
LeaAnne
4d ago

Who is the responsible person for Julia Fox makeup? it's terribly ugly! looks like something a toddler might do with their mothers makeup 🤢

Reply(3)
26
Anne Schlieter
4d ago

she was just trying to help with the picture,I mean Cara is a Model.People will find anything to turn people down. Women let's support each other.

Reply(1)
7
Related
Footwear News

Cara Delevingne Goes Viral Helping Style Megan Thee Stallion’s Risky Dress on Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cara Delevingne played multiple roles at the Billboard Music Awards last night. Supermodel, red carpet stylist, and most of all, Megan Thee Stallion superfan. While on the red carpet, Delevingne stood behind the superstar rapper advising her on how to pose to show off her custom gown until she eventually jumped into the shot to do it for her. The 29-year-old model lifted up Stallion’s brown and black train that draped behind her. For...
MUSIC
Page Six

Harry Styles compliments girlfriend Olivia Wilde in rare public remark

Harry Styles spoke highly of Olivia Wilde Wednesday in one of the first interviews he has given about his girlfriend. “I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia,” the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, who worked with her on “Don’t Worry Darling,” said on Sirius XM’s “The Howard Stern Show.” “Acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot. It requires a lot of trust if you want to kind of give it everything, and I think being able to trust your director is a gift, so that was very helpful.” He concluded, “It meant for a...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Julia Fox Explains Why She Supports Amber Heard, Gets Called 'Downright Stupid' For Her Statement

While some Hollywood stars have subtly taken sides in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, model Julia Fox made it crystal clear that she's supporting the 36-year-old Magic Mike XXL actress.The other day, an Instagram user made a post in which they revealed that they believed the father-of-two, 58, was innocent, which sparked a heated response from Fox, 32."She never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him," she wrote. "Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cara Delevingne
Person
Azealia Banks
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Delivers "Raw N B: The Explicit Tape" Ft. Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Brandy, 42 Dugg & More

Get ready to hear about Nick Cannon's sexscapades in his new album. The media mogul has been heavily promoting Raw N B: The Explicit Tape, even kicking off the rollout with "Alone," a single reportedly about his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Cannon would later explain that the track wasn't created to win her back, but it did catch the attention of their children, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Sucks On A Green Lollipop As She Shows Off Her Massive $5M Engagement Ring: Watch

Jennifer Lopez can’t get enough green — especially lately. The 52-year-old filmed herself sucking on a jade colored lollipop while going for a car ride in an Instagram post shared on Saturday, April 23. Her rare green diamond engagement ring from Ben Affleck, 49, was on full display as she smiled and laughed, clearly intending to show off the sparkler, worth over $5 million. “Green lollipop kisses,” the Bronx native wrote in her caption along with a green heart.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga in Trouble for 'Kissing' Tom Cruise, Singing for His Movie?

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise were spotted together in Las Vegas following one of her performances, and their connection is generating quite a stir. The 36-year-old pop sensation released a behind-the-scenes photo of herself embracing the 59-year-old actor. "We appreciate your attendance at last night's show. "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," Gaga wrote underneath a snap of her kissing Cruise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thirsty#Begging#Londoner
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Were Spotted in Los Angeles After Skipping the Met Gala

It’s been a while since the last Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck update. And by a while, I mean a few days. Jen and Ben skipped Monday’s Met Gala, and they were sorely missed: Jennifer Lopez knows how to dress thematically, and I’ll be wondering forever how she would have interpreted “Gilded Glamour.” At the Met Gala, in September 2021, Lopez, in Ralph Lauren, interpreted the “In America” theme by wearing a western/cowboy-inspired look. Lopez and Affleck did not walk the carpet together, but they were spotted making out outside the museum.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

All grown up! Sophia Grace and Rosie return to Ellen show 11 years after viral Super Bass performance

Rosie McClelland and Sophia Grace Brownlee, the crooning cousins from Essex, returned to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday - 11 years after their first appearance. The 15-year-old blonde was only 5 and the 19-year-old brunette was only 8 when their 2011 cover of Nicki Minaj's 2010 rap song Super Bass went viral on YouTube, and has since amassed 54.8M views.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Looks Like Drake Found the Woman Who Went Viral for Rapping Lil Baby’s ‘Wants and Needs’ Verse

It looks like Drake found the woman who is going viral for rapping Lil Baby's "Wants and Needs" verse at a wedding reception. On Monday (April 25), a video of Instagram user @brooklyn.staggss began to go viral after a commercial photographer shared her video on Instagram. In the clip, the woman is seen at what appears to be a wedding reception. Her and another woman at the party are rapping every word to Lil Baby's verse to Drake's Scary Hours 2 song pack banger "Wants and Needs," with Brook taking the lead. And we mean every single word. The woman, who is wearing a gown and holding a beer, impressively spits the Atlanta rapper's rhymes in full, complete with animated hand movements.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Marc Anthony Is Engaged to a 23-Year-Old Model a Month After Ex J-Lo’s Engagement to Ben

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
NFL
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Watch Shakira Nail TikTok Dances in 6-Inch Stiletto Platform Boots

Shakira nailed several TikTok dances in platform shoes by Amina Muaddi on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on May 16. With assistance from her stylist Nicolas Bru, the "Te Felicito" singer styled the leather stiletto booties — which boast a thin, six-inch heel and a precarious pointed-toe platform — with a burgundy Mugler minidress featuring sheer mesh panels and a corseted bodice. This is the first time we've seen the singer wear the French fashion label, and we hope it's the first of many Mugler looks to come.
THEATER & DANCE
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
thebrag.com

Britney Spears shares racy photo hours after baring her soul

Britney Spears has bared her soul in a lengthy Instagram post, following it with a racy photo that bared more than just her soul. In the heartfelt post, Spears said that she doesn’t want to speak about the “traumatic” experiences from her conservatorship anymore. “I don’t want...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Ciara Twerks At Lovers & Friends Festival, Twitter Reacts

Ciara is, without a doubt, a living legend. She's been in the music industry since the early 2000s, and she hasn't lost it yet. The mother of three is still capable of hitting notes and performing complex dance routines just like she used to do back in the day. That's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
954K+
Followers
94K+
Post
834M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy