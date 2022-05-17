Julia Fox Calls Cara Delevingne 'Thirsty' After Viral Moment in Clip
The 'Uncut Gems' star criticized Cara Delevingne's behavior towards Azealia Banks last...www.newsweek.com
The 'Uncut Gems' star criticized Cara Delevingne's behavior towards Azealia Banks last...www.newsweek.com
takes one to know one! how pathetic is Julia to sit there and date Kanye while he's openly trying to win his wife back! she's got no self-respect either she shouldn't talk
Who is the responsible person for Julia Fox makeup? it's terribly ugly! looks like something a toddler might do with their mothers makeup 🤢
she was just trying to help with the picture,I mean Cara is a Model.People will find anything to turn people down. Women let's support each other.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 41