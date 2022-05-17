PHOTOS: MTA unveils $30M entrance at Times Square subway station
NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – The MTA unveiled a $30 million subway entrance in the heart of Times Square.
MTA officials held a news conference Monday to hail the entrance, which includes a wider stairwell, an ADA accessible elevator and a new platform to the mezzanine, as well as a redesigned turnstile area, overhauled entry canopy, 18 surveillance cameras and a mosaic installation by artist Nick Cave that is the largest in the transit system.
The MTA reportedly paid $30 million for the stairs, canopy, turnstile area, surveillance cameras and artwork.
Jamie Torres-Springer, MTA president of construction and development, said the project was on time and $8 million under-budget.
MTA CEO Janno Lieber said the “stunning” subway entrance opens into the heart of Times Square.
The new staircase is 15 feet wide and provides an additional 450 square feet of space.
Lieber said the “tiny old stairway” was “inconvenient” and left many tourists “disoriented.”
“Not anymore. Now we have a really first-class entrance,” Lieber said.
