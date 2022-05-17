PHOTOS: MTA unveils $30M entrance at Times Square subway station

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – The MTA unveiled a $30 million subway entrance in the heart of Times Square.

MTA officials held a news conference Monday to hail the entrance, which includes a wider stairwell, an ADA accessible elevator and a new platform to the mezzanine, as well as a redesigned turnstile area, overhauled entry canopy, 18 surveillance cameras and a mosaic installation by artist Nick Cave that is the largest in the transit system.

A view of the new turnstile area of the Times Square-42nd Street station at 1 Times Sq. Photo credit Marc A. Hermann/MTA

Officials gathered at the new Times Square-42nd Street station entrance on Monday. Photo credit Marc A. Hermann/MTA

The MTA reportedly paid $30 million for the stairs, canopy, turnstile area, surveillance cameras and artwork.

Jamie Torres-Springer, MTA president of construction and development, said the project was on time and $8 million under-budget.

A view of the new elevator at the Times Square-42nd Street station at 1 Times Sq. Photo credit Marc A. Hermann/MTA

A view of the new elevator and a mosaic at the Times Square-42nd Street station at 1 Times Sq. Photo credit Marc A. Hermann/MTA

MTA CEO Janno Lieber said the “stunning” subway entrance opens into the heart of Times Square.

The new staircase is 15 feet wide and provides an additional 450 square feet of space.

Lieber said the “tiny old stairway” was “inconvenient” and left many tourists “disoriented.”

“Not anymore. Now we have a really first-class entrance,” Lieber said.

A view of the new entrance at the Times Square-42nd Street station at 1 Times Sq. Photo credit Marc A. Hermann/MTA