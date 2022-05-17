ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jon Watts Set to Make 1980s Amblin Era-Inspired ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ Series

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The “ Star Wars ” universe just keeps expanding.

On the heels of the highly anticipated reunion between Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader, premiering May 27 on Disney+, comes another post-“Return of the Jedi” installment to accompany critically acclaimed “The Mandalorian” — and this time, Disney+ is borrowing from Marvel.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” director Jon Watts is confirmed to be creating and executive producing a series that follows the fall of the Empire through the eyes of four children, aged 11 to 12 years old. Currently under code name “Grammar Rodeo,” the series is described as a “galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s,” per Vanity Fair .

Watts teams up again with “Spider-Man: Homecoming” scribe Chris Ford to pen the yet-untitled Disney+ series. To note, “Grammar Rodeo” is a reference to a “Simpsons” episode in which Bart and his classmates steal a car and run away for a week under the guise of a fake educational event.

The confirmation of Watts’ involvement with “Star Wars” comes just a few weeks after the director announced on April 29 that he will be stepping away from Marvel’s upcoming “Fantastic Four” reboot which may or may not be starring John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic following his cameo in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

Inversely, “The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson has his own previously announced “Star Wars” trilogy on hold due to commitments at Netflix and upcoming star-studded ensemble murder mystery “Knives Out 2.”

“Star Wars” producer Kathleen Kennedy told Vanity Fair that Johnson has been “unbelievably busy” under his Netflix deal for multiple films. And, a trilogy may not even be the appropriate term for anything Johnson has in the works.

“I hesitate to use the word trilogies anymore because ‘Star Wars’ is much more about persistent storytelling,” Kennedy added.

Meanwhile, “Thor: Love and Thunder” director Taika Waititi will helm a “Star Wars” film with “1917” screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns penning the script, before Patty Jenkins leads “Rogue Squadron” after completing the “Wonder Woman” trilogy for DC.

But don’t hold your breath on a complete MCU superhero behind-the-scenes crossover with the Disney empire. Rumors that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce a “Star Wars” film are (for now) not true.

“I would love to see what movie he might come up with,” producer Kennedy said. “But right now, no, there isn’t anything specifically.”

For all the upcoming “Star Wars” projects, click here .

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Michael Che Eyes ‘SNL’ Exit: ‘My Head Has Been at Leaving for the Past Five Seasons’

Click here to read the full article. Next weekend marks the end of “Saturday Night Live” Season 47, and the show’s summer vacation is always accompanied by rumors about cast members departing. “SNL” has become increasingly flexible in recent years, allowing top cast members to take hiatuses to work on other projects as an attempt to keep them on the show. Still, the grueling schedule inevitably gets old and most cast members eventually move on. One name who could be plotting his exit? Michael Che, who has co-hosted “Weekend Update” with Colin Jost since 2014. The two men are also the show’s...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Disney+ Bans Alcohol Commercials and Political Messaging for New Ad-Supported Tier

Click here to read the full article. In the wake of its legal entanglement with the state of Florida, the Walt Disney Corporation has said streaming service Disney+ will not accept political advertisement when it launches an ad-supported tier later this year. The family-friendly platform will be offering a cheaper subscription model with commercials, but Disney+ will turn away alcohol companies or political groups looking to buy streaming airtime placement — at the AVOD tier’s launch time, at least. Disney executives signaled to agencies Tuesday that the less expensive Disney+ iteration will “not accept alcohol or political advertising at launch,” and...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Patty Jenkins
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Jon Watts
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Trilogy#Hbo Max#Amblin#Vanity Fair#Marvel
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Every Scripted Broadcast TV Show: Cancelled or Renewed?

Click here to read the full article. April showers gave way to May flowers, and April meetings among network executives led to the cancellations and renewals of existing broadcast series. Of course, there were plenty of nail-biter decisions made in May regarding CBS’, NBC’s, Fox’s, ABC’s, and The CW’s slate. Find all of the cancels and renewals below. We should note here that not every cancelled TV show goes away on bad terms: Among the 20-something or so series we won’t be seeing again in the 2022-23 season, there were a few preplanned decisions — like the ending of NBC’s “This...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
HollywoodLife

Val Kilmer’s Health: Everything To Know About His Throat Cancer Battle & How He’s Doing Now

Val Kilmer, 62, is a Hollywood icon who has starred in memorable films like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Real Genius, Willow, The Doors, The Ghost and the Darkness, Red Planet, and of course Top Gun. His character, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky returns with the current release of Top Gun: Maverick, and with the movie comes renewed interest in the actor. But Val hasn’t had an easy road back to the franchise — the actor was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, and the grueling battle nearly cost him his acting career. Here’s what to know about the 7 Below actor’s throat cancer battle and how he’s doing now.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IndieWire

Netflix Wasn’t the Only Big Loser in Streaming This Quarter: Here’s How Everyone Else Did

Click here to read the full article. Netflix lost 200,000 global paid subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 — and then lost over $75 billion in valuation. (And now it’s being sued over both of those things.) Pretty rough start to the new year, but Netflix wasn’t the only SVOD service that streamed the bed in calendar Q1. Here’s how everyone else fared in streaming so far this year. HBO Max (includes HBO) HBO and HBO Max added a combined 3 million subscribers last quarter totaling 76.8 million (48.6 million of whom came from the U.S.). Pretty good growth in the...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Disney+ Nears 138 Million Subscribers, Beating Q2 Expectations — but Not Everything Was a Win

Click here to read the full article. Disney ended its second fiscal quarter of 2022 with a grand total of 205.6 million total global paid streaming subscribers, up 9.2 million from the prior quarter. That all-in sum includes Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, ESPN+, and Hulu. The subscriber growth outpaced media analysts’ expectations of growth in the 5 million (or so, on average) range. Disney+ alone hit 137.7 million subscribers worldwide on April 2, 2022, the company reported, an increase of 7.9 million. In the U.S. and Canada, Disney+ reached 44.4 million subs, up from 42.9 million on January 1, 2022, when the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IndieWire

Paramount’s U.S. Ad Sales Chief Welcomes Netflix to the AVOD ‘Party’ — with a Warning

Click here to read the full article. Paramount Global’s head of U.S. ad sales Jo Ann Ross is in a good place, and we don’t just mean New York City’s Carnegie Hall, the site of her annual upfront. With the ad-supported Paramount+ tier and frontrunner in the FAST (free, ad-supported streaming television) Pluto TV under her purview, Ross has a pair of reasons to pop champagne at the party immediately following Wednesday’s slate presentation to advertisers. And those are just her streaming reasons. “We were the first mover, and I think we have an advantage as the leader in that space,”...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Obi-Wan’ Director Deborah Chow Compares Series to ‘Character-Driven’ Films ‘Joker’ and ‘Logan’

Click here to read the full article. May the standalone superhero films be with you. Disney+ series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” marks the return of Ewan McGregor in the titular role, but director Deborah Chow promises the series is more like other IP films rather than previous “Star Wars” installments. “I think I was the most excited about getting the opportunity to do a character-driven story, in a similar way – it’s a different tone – but something like ‘Joker’ or ‘Logan,’ where you take one character out of a big franchise and then you really have the time and you go a lot...
MOVIES
IndieWire

The 10 Most-Watched and 10 Least-Watched Broadcast TV Shows of the 2021-22 Season

Click here to read the full article. Despite what you may have heard, linear television ain’t dead yet — and we’ve got 10 broadcast shows that proved it over the course of the concluding September-to-May television season. Then again, we’ve also got 10 that definitely suggest the opposite. Once again, CBS juggernaut “NCIS” was the most-watched show on broadcast (when including all viewers two years of age and older, with one week of delayed-viewing counted), according to Nielsen statistics. (“NCIS” used to be the top show on all of linear television; that is, until Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” moseyed into these here...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy