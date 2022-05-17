ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

England’s Georgia Stanway leaves Man City for Bayern Munich

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Manchester City legend Georgia Stanway has joined Bayern Munich, it has been confirmed.

Stanway, who has 31 caps for England , made her senior debut for the club at 16 and has gone onto become the club’s top scorer.

The midfielder has slotted 57 goals in 165 appearances but she will now step away from the Women’s Super League club.

“I joined Manchester City with a dream of becoming a professional footballer,” she said. “I have been grateful to call it my home for the past seven years.

“Today, I leave as the club’s leading scorer, with over 150 appearances and seven domestic trophies. A huge thank you to the staff and team-mates that have supported me on my journey. And to the fans who have given me unconditional support throughout.

“I have made memories and friends for a lifetime. I’ll be back as a fan if not a player.”

The clubs confirmed the move on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after Stanway’s farewell message to the Women’s Super League outfit on social media.

The 23-year-old said in quotes on Bayern’s official website: “I’m so excited! It just feels right. It feels great to now be able to share the news and my excitement with the world. I can’t wait to get started and play for such a well-known club.

“It just felt right from the very first conversation. I was absolutely convinced and my instinct told me that I belonged here. FC Bayern has very big ambitions and I really admire that.”

Bayern sporting director Bianca Rech said: “We are very happy about Georgia’s signing.

“She is a very flexible, dangerous player and is also characterised by her mentality. It’s also a big sign and a positive signal for the league that an English player has decided to join Germany and FC Bayern.”

Stanway’s last match for City was the Women’s FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley last Sunday. The Blues defeated City 3-2 in a thriller which was pushed to extra time.

The Independent

AC Milan clinch Serie A title with resounding win to end 11-year wait

AC Milan clinched their first Italian Serie A title in 11 years after earning a 3-0 final-day victory at Sassuolo on Sunday.Stefano Pioli’s side came into the final round of fixtures knowing a point would be enough for them to finish top ahead of rivals Inter Milan, with a double from Olivier Giroud and one from Franck Kessie sealing the Scudetto in style.Inter Milan beat Sampdoria 3-0 in their final game but it was not enough for them to retain the Scudetto as Simone Inzaghi’s side finished runners-up.Inter needed Milan to lose to have any hope of winning back-to-back titles...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ross Barkley gives Chelsea victory in final game of Roman Abramovich era

Ross Barkley fired the final goal of the Roman Abramovich era as Chelsea edged past Watford 2-1 to tie up a third-place Premier League finish.One-time England midfielder Barkley could leave Chelsea this summer, and the 28-year-old can be reasonably satisfied if this late winner becomes his Stamford Bridge sign-off.Kai Havertz’s early tap-in had Chelsea in control until Dan Gosling headed home with two minutes on the clock.Barkley quickly turned in Reece James’ cross however, to ensure that Chelsea just about ended their home Premier League campaign with more wins than draws.Stamford Bridge played host to a last-day-of-term affair, with Watford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte completes ‘big challenge’ of taking Tottenham into Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte says qualifying for the Champions League is like winning a trophy, but again refused to commit to being at the club next season.Spurs booked a return to the top tier of European football with a 5-0 romp at Norwich, where Son Heung-min shared the Golden Boot with Mohamad Salah after scoring two goals, completing an achievement Conte has described as a miracle.Tottenham were ninth when the Italian took over in November and then seven points adrift of fourth when they lost to Burnley in February, but 10 wins from their next 14 games saw them...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thiago forced off for Liverpool to spark fears for Champions League final

Liverpool’s final-day bid for the Premier League title was hit by Thiago Alcantara leaving the pitch apparently injured right on the stroke of half time - leading to fears for the Anfield club he will miss the Champions League final.The Reds face Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday 28 May, leaving little time for any recovery for a player who has proven critical to the team’s imperious form over the second half of the season.Thiago was involved in his team’s first-half equaliser against Wolves as a back-heeled flick put through Sadio Mane to cancel out Pedro Neto’s opener.But just a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

659K+
Followers
215K+
Post
307M+
Views
