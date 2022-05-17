England’s Georgia Stanway leaves Man City for Bayern Munich

Manchester City legend Georgia Stanway has joined Bayern Munich, it has been confirmed.

Stanway, who has 31 caps for England , made her senior debut for the club at 16 and has gone onto become the club’s top scorer.

The midfielder has slotted 57 goals in 165 appearances but she will now step away from the Women’s Super League club.

“I joined Manchester City with a dream of becoming a professional footballer,” she said. “I have been grateful to call it my home for the past seven years.

“Today, I leave as the club’s leading scorer, with over 150 appearances and seven domestic trophies. A huge thank you to the staff and team-mates that have supported me on my journey. And to the fans who have given me unconditional support throughout.

“I have made memories and friends for a lifetime. I’ll be back as a fan if not a player.”

The clubs confirmed the move on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after Stanway’s farewell message to the Women’s Super League outfit on social media.

The 23-year-old said in quotes on Bayern’s official website: “I’m so excited! It just feels right. It feels great to now be able to share the news and my excitement with the world. I can’t wait to get started and play for such a well-known club.

“It just felt right from the very first conversation. I was absolutely convinced and my instinct told me that I belonged here. FC Bayern has very big ambitions and I really admire that.”

Bayern sporting director Bianca Rech said: “We are very happy about Georgia’s signing.

“She is a very flexible, dangerous player and is also characterised by her mentality. It’s also a big sign and a positive signal for the league that an English player has decided to join Germany and FC Bayern.”

Stanway’s last match for City was the Women’s FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley last Sunday. The Blues defeated City 3-2 in a thriller which was pushed to extra time.