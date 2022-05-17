ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Listen: Dispatcher stays on 3-hour 911 call until man found in Denver

By Carisa Scott, Nexstar Media Wire, Evan Kruegel
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2bun_0fgvsE1b00

DENVER ( KDVR ) – In a city as large as Denver, 911 dispatchers deal with thousands of calls every day. But any dispatcher will tell you there are certain calls that stick with them.

For Asisha Milton, that call came in April of 2021, and it came from nearly 800 miles away.

“I am in Tucson, Arizona, and my husband left this morning for Denver,” said the woman on the other end. “He’s in Denver right now, but he’s had a stroke. He’s in the car, but he doesn’t know where he is, and I don’t know what to do.”

Dayton survivor reacts to Buffalo mass shooting

Milton was able to reach the woman’s husband, named Cliff, on his cellphone but was unable to find out where he was.

“He couldn’t tell me any information,” Milton said. “He couldn’t do the simple things that I ask him to do. I asked him to hang up and call 911 so we could get a better location, and he couldn’t do it.”

Milton’s supervisor, Tyler Rebbe, contacted Denver police to request a phone ping, which was quickly activated. But since Cliff wasn’t the one making the 911 call, the accuracy was hit or miss.

“We knew he was in Denver,” Rebbe said. “The unfortunate thing was that the radius for that ping was about a mile wide. In that scenario in the middle of Denver, that’s a lot of places, a lot of streets to check. It was definitely a needle in a haystack situation.”

Name, image and likeness does not pass for Ohio high school athletics

Denver Police Sgt. Tony Lopez Jr. assembled a team of officers and began a grid search, going block by block in the middle of the night in surrounding neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, Milton tried relentlessly to get Cliff to hang up and call them instead, or to click on text messages that would reveal his location.

Milton also asked him to honk his horn or sound his car alarm, but, she said, Cliff was unable to perform any of those tasks.

Roughly three hours into the call, police officers found him and called an ambulance to take him to the hospital.

Search underway for 2 missing teens

“I was ecstatic. I was so happy that we found him. I wanted to cry. I did not, but I wanted to,” Milton said. “When I got off the phone my coworkers clapped and gave me a standing ovation, so that was nice.”

Milton has no idea what Cliff looks like and told us that’s the hard part of the job: They rarely meet or even know what happens to callers.

In this case, if she ever gets the chance to meet Cliff, “I’d just want to give them a hug,” Milton said.

What are the signs of a stroke?

Call 911 if you suspect someone is having a transient ischemic attack (TIA) or stroke. The acronym FAST is an easy way to remember some of the common warning signs of a stroke.

  • F ace drooping
  • A rm weakness
  • S peech problems
  • T ime to call an ambulance
Invasive, toxic hammerhead worms spotted in Northeast Ohio

When should you call 911?

You should call 911 for the following reasons:

  • Stop a crime
  • Report a fire
  • Save a life

If you need to call 911, expect the call taker to ask specific questions regarding your emergency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Hatchet attack in Ohio state park leads to shots fired

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Cleveland man was arrested after using a hatchet to attack a visitor to the Jesse Owens State Park. Anthony Charles Senyak, 58, was arrested Sunday for reportedly attacking a man who was watching the lunar eclipse at a campsite in the Jesse Owens State Park, according to the Morgan County […]
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#911#Dispatcher#Kdvr#Dayton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

22-year-old leads police on 3-county chase

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man wanted on several warrants in Hamilton County has been arrested after leading police on a chase across three counties. The Sidney Police Department said that the 22-year-old driver has been booked into the Shelby County jail on several charges. The incident began when an officer spotted a dark-colored Honda […]
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Three rescued from Great Miami River

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews have rescued three boys who had gotten stuck in the Great Miami River. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that crews were on the scene of a water rescue in the Great Miami River. According to a police report, three boys were hanging on a ladder on a fountain feature by the […]
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Back of home burns in Dayton house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews tackled flames in the back of a Dayton home on Thursday evening. Just after 9:20 pm, crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Laura Avenue, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the back of the home was fully involved in heavy flames. […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Three injured in head-on collision

QUINCY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were injured, and one is in critical condition after a head-on crash Friday night. Crews responded to a two-car crash on Route 70 in Quincy at 9:41 am, said the Logan County Sheriff’s Office. When crews arrived on the scene, they found three people had been involved in the […]
QUINCY, OH
WDTN

Police called to Miamisburg crash, child involved

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have been called to the scene of a vehicle crash in Miamisburg on Friday night. The crash occurred on North First Street and East Central. According to regional dispatch, crews were dispatched at 8:29 p.m. A child was involved in the crash and is currently being checked for injuries. 2 […]
MIAMISBURG, OH
WDTN

WDTN

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy