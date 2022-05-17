ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Legislation to rip up parts of Northern Ireland Protocol to be laid within weeks

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UYg7W_0fgvs9hD00

The Foreign Secretary has set out her intention to bring forward legislation within weeks overwriting parts of the post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland .

The Bill will propose separate “green” and “red” lanes for goods travelling between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, with those destined to stay within the UK freed from EU-level checks.

There will be no crossover between the channels, it is understood, with goods filtering through one or the other, depending on their intended destination.

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, who has been involved in negotiations with Liz Truss about the protocol, criticised her plan and warned that Brussels could retaliate .

Should the UK proceed with the Bill, the EU will respond with “all measures at its disposal”, he said.

This could aggravate fears of the move sparking a trade war with the bloc.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted problems with the protocol must be addressed.

On a visit to Paddington station, west London, he said: “What that actually involves is getting rid of some relatively minor barriers to trade.

“I think there are good, common sense, pragmatic solutions. We need to work with our EU friends to achieve that.”

The controversial legislation is due in the “coming weeks”, before the summer recess.

It had been heavily tipped to have been introduced to Parliament on Tuesday.

Ms Truss told the Commons the Bill will “ensure that goods moving and staying within the UK are freed of unnecessary bureaucracy” through the new “green channel”.

“This respects Northern Ireland’s place in the UK, in its customs territory, and protects the UK internal market,” she said.

“At the same time it ensures that goods destined for the EU undergo the full checks and controls applied under EU law.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1bIQ_0fgvs9hD00

The new system will be underpinned by “data-sharing arrangements”, she said.

The UK has proposed a “trusted trader” scheme, whereby the EU would be provided with real time-commercial data, giving it confidence that goods intended for Northern Ireland are not entering the EU single market.

As well as customs paperwork, the Bill will remove regulatory barriers to goods made to UK standards being sold in Northern Ireland, Ms Truss said.

“Businesses will be able to choose between meeting UK or EU standards in a new dual regulatory regime,” she said.

Ms Truss said the legislation will also provide the Government with the ability to decide on tax and spend policies across the whole of the UK.

She added: “It will address issues related to governance, bringing the protocol in line with international norms.

“At the same time it will take new measures to protect the EU single market by implementing robust penalties for those who seek to abuse the new system.”

Responding to the Foreign Secretary’s plan, Mr Sefcovic said: “Should the UK decide to move ahead with a Bill disapplying constitutive elements of the protocol as announced today by the UK Government, the EU will need to respond with all measures at its disposal.

“Our overarching objective is to find joint solutions within the framework of the protocol. That is the way to ensure legal certainty and predictability for people and businesses in Northern Ireland.

“With political will and commitment, practical issues arising from the implementation of the protocol in Northern Ireland can be resolved.

“The European Commission stands ready to continue playing its part, as it has from the outset.”

The row over the treaty has created an impasse in efforts to form a devolved government administration in Belfast, with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) refusing to join an executive unless its concerns over the arrangements are addressed.

Mr Johnson reiterated his view that the government of Northern Ireland must “get back round the table”.

“Northern Ireland has got amazing opportunity now. Parts of the Northern Irish economy are going really, really well,” he said.

“What they need is leadership. They need their politicians to focus on the things that matter to the people of Northern Ireland.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Tuesday’s move was “welcome if overdue”, and a “significant” step towards getting power-sharing in Northern Ireland back up and running.

He told the Commons his party will take a “graduated and cautious approach” as the legislation progresses.

“We want to see the Irish Sea border removed and the Government honouring its commitment in the New Decade, New Approach agreement to protect Northern Ireland’s place in the UK internal market,” he said.

It is understood that the UK would pull the Bill in the event of all of its aims and objectives being met by the EU.

The option of invoking Article 16 will remain on the table.

More details are expected to be set out in the coming weeks.

Northern Ireland’s 1998 Good Friday peace agreement contains provisions to protect and develop relations, both on a north-south basis on the island of Ireland and on an east-west basis between the island and Great Britain.

The UK claims the protocol has upset this “delicate balance” of unionist and nationalist aspirations by undermining the east-west dynamic.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi comments slammed by DUP leader as ‘unhelpful’

An intervention by US Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a row over the Northern Ireland Protocol has been slammed by the DUP leader as “unhelpful”.Ms Pelosi said the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with “deeply concerning” plans to “unilaterally discard” the protocol.In a strongly-worded intervention, Ms Pelosi urged the UK and the EU to continue negotiations on the post-Brexit trade arrangements to uphold peace in the region.The congresswoman said in a statement: “The Good Friday Accords are the bedrock of peace in Northern Ireland and a beacon of hope for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Full protocol implementation would mean economic tsunami, says DUP

Implementing the protocol in full would result in “an economic tsunami” hitting Northern Ireland, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.Responding to a tweet from a member of the US House of Representatives, the DUP leader said that calling on the Northern Ireland Protocol to be implemented in full was “such folly”.He said: “Implementing the protocol in full means ending grace periods, with an economic tsunami hitting Northern Ireland. Power sharing only works with cross community consensus.“There is no unionist support for the protocol. The protocol will destroy the GFA if not dealt with.”US House of Representatives’ member Brendan Boyle...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Economy#Great Britain#Uk#Post Brexit#Eu#European Commission#Parliament
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Arm other ‘vulnerable states’ at risk of Russia attack, UK urges

Ukraine's neighbour Moldova should be "equipped to Nato standard" to guard it against possible Russian aggression, UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said.There is a need to ensure that Ukraine is “permanently able to defend itself”, and this also applies to other “vulnerable states” such as Moldova, which is not a Nato member – she added.Russia “absolutely” poses a security threat to Moldova, she said, as Vladimir Putin “has been clear about his ambitions to create a greater Russia.”She told The Telegraph: “What we’re working on at the moment is a joint commission with Ukraine and Poland on upgrading Ukrainian...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK isolated over Northern Ireland protocol as US-EU alliance rules out renegotiation

The UK’s isolation over its plans to tear up the Northern Ireland protocol has been underlined by a new US-EU alliance ruling out a renegotiation.A delegation of US politicians, led by a close ally of Joe Biden, agreed a joint statement with members of the European parliament following a meeting in Paris.It calls on Boris Johnson to abandon planned legislation to override the international agreement, arguing that the protocol “protects the Good Friday Agreement in all its parts”.In a press release following the interparliamentary meeting, congressman Brendan Boyle announced that a statement had been agreed upon, part of which...
POLITICS
The Independent

Charles and Camilla ‘feed the fire’ in a ceremony on final day of Canada tour

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall took part in a “Feeding the Fire Ceremony” as they were welcomed to a remote Canadian outpost on the final day of their tour.Their visit to the Northwest Territories came after the prince faced calls for the Queen to apologise for the “assimilation and genocide” of Canada’s indigenous residential schoolchildren.As drums were played Charles and Camilla watched as offerings of tobacco were thrown into a fire pit after they joined leaders and elders from the area in the settlement of Dettah, a thriving First Nations community of a few hundred.Leaders of First...
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: First Wills in Jamaica, now Charles in Canada – these royal tours are forcing the Windsors to confront the past

Canada’s indigenous communities have appealed directly to Prince Charles for an apology from the monarchy for past colonial genocide during his tour of the country.This cry for atonement from the palace serves as confirmation – if ever it were needed – of how incumbent it is for the royal family to finally pay their dues by addressing the atrocities of the past. The future king and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have been on a three-day tour of Canada – where the Queen is head of state – to mark the 96-year-old monarch’s platinum jubilee. It was there that...
AMERICAS
The Independent

The Independent

659K+
Followers
215K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy